by Dr. Larry Murray
Editor:
The powers that be are in the process of converting the old railroad bridge at Spanish Harbor Channel to a fishing platform. That entails installing metal railings from one end of the bridge to the other. I expect it will make a great fishing location.
Unfortunately, the old bridge was a popular roosting spot for large numbers of pelicans and other water birds. The new railings disrupt the roosting areas. I will miss the pelicans, much like I miss the ospreys who have lost their platforms, especially the one just west and south of Spanish Harbor Channel.
Larry Murray
A former 60’s hippie with a strong belief in capitalism, Dr. Murray obtained his Ph.D. in American History in 1970 and went on to, in his own words, ‘publish and perish,’ teaching at colleges and universities while publishing in professional journals.
Now Dr. Murray is a tireless community activist, focusing primarily on the administration of the public schools in Monroe County. Hands down, Larry has made more public records requests to the school district than anyone else – ever – something he describes as “the equivalent of pulling teeth” or, as some have put it, “herding cats”.
Pushing for the best schools possible, he pokes and prods, urging the School District, as often as not, to simply follow its own rules and regulations, not do something unique and different.
