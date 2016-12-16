

HOYT S. VANDENBERG IS NOW AVAILABLE AS AN INTERACTIVE 3D DIVE MAP

One month after the successful release of Ocean Maps’ Florida Scuba Diving App including more than 60 interactive 3D underwater maps the next highlight is coming: The world-famous wreck of the Vandenberg can be explored virtually now. The Florida Scuba Diving App by Ocean Maps is available in the Google Play and App Store.

The USNS General Hoyt S. Vandenberg served as a navy ship for the United States Armed Forces. After serving, the ship gained fame as it was used in the movie, “Virus” in 1999. In the movie, the Vandenberg is used as a Russian exploration vessel and she was painted white with Russian letters

that were never removed.

The Hoyt S. Vandenberg was sunken to become an artificial reef and now lies along the “Florida Wreck Trail”, which is a protected area.

There is so much for divers to see here:

It does not matter if you are an experienced scuba diver looking to penetrate the wreck or if you just take a look at the huge radar dishes on deck, the Vandenberg will first leave you speechless and turn you into a storyteller.

Ocean Maps is making the world’s first interactive 3D maps for divers. According to our accurate 3D models based on precise geographical data, we make it possible for divers to plan their next dive at the Vandenberg as exact as possible to avoid complications and risks during scuba diving.

The Florida Scuba Diving App by Ocean Maps can be downloaded at the Google Play and App Store.

~~~~~~~~~

About Ocean Maps GmbH

Ocean Maps GmbH creates the world’s first interactive 3D dive maps based on high resolution sonar- satellite and video data. The application allows divers to explore underwater worlds before actually going there.