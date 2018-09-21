UNTOLD HURRICANE STORIES: How Safe are You in a Cat 5 House?

They decided to ride out Hurricane Irma in their home: strongest concrete house… with hurricane proof doors and windows. While the storm passed over Big Coppitt Key the whole house started to shake, as if a giant monster were trying to get in. Then they heard a crash coming from the children’s bedroom. The door flew open. Their young son appeared, blood matting his blond hair. They rushed to look for the young daughter. The hurricane was inside the bedroom. The girl had disappeared…

