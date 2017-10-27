The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Big Pine Key at the Big Pine Key Community Park has reopened at a new location, 30572 Overseas Highway. Beginning Sunday, Oct. 29, these are the new hours, Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

WHAT: Disaster Recovery Centers offer in-person support to individuals and small business owners.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S Small Business Administration (SBA), and the State of Florida, are available to provide assistance to anyone needing help completing their applications or updating their status.

Voluntary organizations are available and offer a variety of services to help survivors recover.

WHEN AND WHERE: NEW LOCATION

Former Bank of America Building

30572 Overseas Highway

NEW HOURS beginning Sunday, Oct. 29: Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.