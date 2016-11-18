Employee charged with stealing truck, trailer and bobcat

An 18 year old Key Largo man was arrested Wednesday, charged with stealing a truck with a trailer and bobcat attached to it from his employer.

The owner of the equipment told Deputy Nicholas Thaler the theft took place on October 30th from his Tavernier residence. He said his employee, 18 year old Manuel Hernandez, was washing the 2015 Ford F450 dump truck which had an equipment trailer carrying a 2016 Bobcat on it. He said he went upstairs and when he returned, Hernandez was gone along with the truck and equipment.

While deputies on patrol looked for the stolen equipment, the owner also began looking for it. He found it, along with Hernandez, at the Publix grocery store at the 101 mile marker in Key Largo. He confronted Hernandez, who fled.

The truck and equipment were recovered with no damage. A warrant was obtained for Hernandez. He was picked up in Miami-Dade county on November 10th and on Wednesday, he was returned to Monroe County where he was charged with three counts of grand theft and he was taken to jail.

Marathon man charged with child pornography

A Marathon man was arrested today after a search warrant at his home turned up explicit child pornography on his computer.

Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives worked with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and with agents from Homeland Security to execute the search warrant at 750 Sombrero Beach Road, Apartment D. The resident of the apartment, 49 year old Michael Savinelli home at the time the warrant was served.

On his computer, which Savinelli said he exclusively uses, agents found multiple explicit images of child pornography including pre-pubescent female children engaged in sexual activities.

Savinelli was arrested and booked into jail on six counts of possessing obscene material depicting child sexual conduct.

Corrections Deputy arrested for domestic battery

A Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy was arrested today for domestic battery.

Tinesha Mitchell was arrested after a neighbor of hers called to report seeing clothing and furniture being thrown out of a second story apartment where Mitchell lives in the Lower Keys with her boyfriend and their small child.

Deputies and detectives arrived on the scene. After interviewing all involved, and the witness who called to report the incident, Mitchell was arrested. She was taken to jail, charged with domestic battery.

Mitchell was hired by the Sheriff’s Office as a Records Assistant in September of 2012; she became a Corrections Deputy in December of 2013. She is currently assigned to the Stock Island Detention Center. She will remain employed by the Sheriff’s Office pending the outcome of the criminal investigation and an internal affairs investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.