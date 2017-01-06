Fight between roommates leads to drug arrest

A dispute between two roommates Saturday afternoon led to the arrest of a Stock Island man for possession of marijuana.

Sgt. Ken Fricke and Deputies Lazaro Valdes and Freddy Rodriguez met with the victim at 1:20 p.m. He told them his roommate, Henry Fayette, had thrown him down during a dispute. The officers could see no injuries visible on the victim. As he was telling them what happened, the victim told them Fayette had marijuana at their house.

The deputies went to the home on 2nd Street, Stock Island to talk with Fayette. When Fayette answered the door, the officers could smell the odor of marijuana inside. They could see, in plain sight, a bowl containing marijuana. Fayette denied battering the victim.

Fayette gave the officers consent to search his home. He was cooperative with the search and showed them a backpack with 13 clear plastic bags containing more marijuana for a total of 238 grams of the illegal substance. He also had numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Fayette was arrested. He was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into jail.

Marathon man arrested for stolen handgun

A Marathon man is in jail after he was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun during a traffic stop.

Deputies Ian Douthirt and Garrett Bragg were on patrol at 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they saw a green Ford truck pull out of a convenience store parking lot at 55th Street in Marathon. They recognized the driver of the truck as 22 year old Dustin Pelletier. They knew Pelletier had a suspended driver’s license.

They turned on their emergency lights to stop the truck. As they were stopping it, they saw the driver lean over toward the back passenger side of the vehicle as if he were hiding something.

Inside the truck, behind the passenger seat they found a loaded handgun hidden beneath an orange raincoat. A check on the Taurus .357 Magnum revolver revealed it had been stolen in November from a vehicle belonging to a Marathon woman.

Pelletier was arrested. He was charged with grand theft of a firearm and with driving with his license suspended.