September 17th is HOMETOWN’S 5th and Final Candidate Event of the 2018 Election Year

Don’t miss Hometown’s last Candidate Q&A Forum of the 2018 election year on Monday, September 17th! This important event will feature candidates for U.S. Representative, State Representative, Monroe County Commission Districts 2 and 4, Mosquito Control District 2, Key West Utility Board Seat D, and Key West Mayor.

Join us at a new venue, the Grand Ballroom of the DoubleTree Resort/Grand Key, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd., Key West, where doors will open to voters at 5:00pm. As always, this Hometown event includes complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and the opportunity to mingle with candidates before the forum begins promptly at 5:30pm. Witness candidates make last-ditch efforts to enlist the support of voters in the November 6th general election. You won’t want to miss this—and bring a friend! There will be plenty of free parking.

Panelists for this Q&A Forum are US1 Radio News Director Bill Becker, WLRN Reporter Nancy Klingener, and two members of the Key West Citizen Editorial Board: community leader and philanthropist Matthew Helmerich, and Attorney Jennifer Hulse Russo. They will pose questions to the following candidates (order to be determined):

·      U.S. Representative: Incumbent Carlos Curbelo (R) v. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D)

·      State Representative: Incumbent Holly Raschein (R) v. Stephen Friedman (D)

·      County Commissioner District 2: Incumbent David Rice (R) v. Vicki Tashijian (NPA)

·      County Commissioner District 4: Michelle Coldiron (R) v. Thomas Ryan (D)

·      Mosquito Control Board District 2: Incumbent Phil Goodman (R) v. Ralph De Palma (D)

·      Key West Utility Board Seat D: Robert Barrios v. Beth Ramsay-Vickrey

·      Key West Mayor: Teri Johnston v. Margaret Romero

The forum will be available via live-stream at Hometown’s website,  www.hometownkeywest.com. It will also be recorded in HD for future viewing on YouTube.

Hometown reminds all citizens that Informed Voters Promote Good Government!

Contact:

Hometown Chairman Todd German, 305-942-1611

Hometown Corporate Secretary Sheldon Davidson, sdavidson13@yahoo.com.

