Man Kills Himself While Cop Runs His License… [Exclusive Video]

[View video above]… The Key West Police Department stated that a 57-year old South Carolina man killed himself this morning, August 25, in his truck parked on South Roosevelt Blvd. The truck was located on the bridle path by Smather’s Beach and an officer went to check on it. As the officer was running the man’s license, the victim shot himself in his truck.

The man’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin can be notified.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.