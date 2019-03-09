Proposals Requested for Douglass Gym Art

The Art in Public Places Board for the City of Key West is seeking proposals for permanent public art for the renovated historic Frederick Douglass Gym and Community Center located at 111 Olivia Street.

Proposals for artwork should reflect the history of the facility and the neighborhood, and take into consideration that the center is used for youth fitness, learning, community gatherings, music and dance events.

As part of the Art in Public Places 1 percent for public art ordinance, $39,000 has been set aside to provide for artwork for the interior and exterior of the facility following an extensive renovation.

The detailed request for proposals is available on Demandstar or on the City’s website. Just click on the “find it fast” tab and select “bid proposals.”

In addition, a link to the bid documents can be found on the homepage of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts; www.keysarts.com.

An artist site visit will be held on Tuesday, March 12th at 10 a.m. at the Douglass Gym. Park in the rear.

All proposals are due by Wednesday, April 17th no later than 3 p.m. No late applications will be accepted. For more information contact Elizabeth Young, Executive Director, Florida Keys Council of the Arts: director@keysarts.com or 305-295-4369.