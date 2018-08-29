Parent & Me Fort Adventures for Children Resume September 4th

Registration is now open for this fall’s Parent & Me Fort Adventure classes at Fort East Martello, an education program offered by Key West Art & Historical Society that celebrates hands-on, inquiry-based learning while inviting children and parents to explore the Fort and its artifacts, dioramas, and immersive exhibits.

“This weekly program offers parents and toddlers alternative options for social interaction and provides a stimulating learning environment,” says Adele Williams, Key West Art & Historical Society Director of Education. “Most importantly, we want children and families to take ownership of the museums, advocating and engaging friends and family in the art and history of the Florida Keys.”

Led by educator Linda Stolze, each class will focus on a specific theme that includes art, science, math, building and a playful group circle that promotes creativity, sensory exploration, and problem solving. Children will also be able to enjoy the Imagination Playground, water play, and story time in the spectacular setting of the Martello tower.

“We do fun, messy crafts while learning about the letter of the week by incorporating reading stories and using manipulatives focused on the letter of the week,” she says. “We also provide opportunities to just play and socialize outside while enjoying the 150-year-old fort and its surroundings.”

Stolz received her BS from Murray State University in Kentucky with a degree in PR and Equine Science, was certified for Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) and TESOL (Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages) at UCLA, and then received her teaching credentials in Special Education, K-12 from California State University at Northridge. She and her family moved to Key West in 2016, and she currently substitute teaches and is the PTO President of Sigsbee Charter School, where her sons attend.

“I look forward to working with parents and guardians on to develop interesting ways to engage their little ones,” she says. “I’m so excited to start my new job and meet the new families and welcome back the existing ones.”

Parent & Me Fort Adventures are open to children aged 0-5 and run from 10:00AM to 11:30AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning September 4 through May and is $5 per family. For more information visit kwahs.org/education/ parentandmefortadventures or call Adele Williams at 305.295.6616 extension 115. Your museums. Your community. It takes an island.