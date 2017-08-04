Arnaud and Naja Girard, owners and editors of the new, digital, Key West the Newspaper (The Blue Paper) previously reported for the former Key West The Newspaper, Key West’s longest running independent weekly, published by Dennis Reeves Cooper, Ph.D., from January 1994 until November 2012. The Girards are perhaps best known for their discovery of and extensive research surrounding the US Navy’s 1951 claim of ownership of Wisteria Island but are also responsible for top investigative stories including breaking news coverage of the highly controversial in-custody-death of Charles Eimers on Thanksgiving Day 2013, the catastrophic police tasing of Matthew Shawn Murphy, and the property tax scandal involving Balfour Beatty to name a few. Arnaud and Naja have lived in Key West since 1986.
Looking online, it seems the Hawk missile was a surface to air (anti-aircraft) missile? Was not a nuclear missile? Might not have been capable of starting a nuclear war?
Found this comprehensive 2010 blog post about the hidden park online:
https://conchscooter.blogspot.com/2010/03/hawk-missiles.html?m=0
For many years, there were camps in what then were called “the wetlands” on the ocean side of the airport runway. Homeless camps. The mail plane that left around 6:30 a.m. daily was the community alarm clock.
That ended in 2004, after city commissioner Merili McCoy toured the camps. One campsite was especially foul. A big pile of trash containing the camper’s feces. I saw it myself, when the camper showed me his campsite sometime before Merili made her tour. She did a slide presentation of her tour during a city commission meeting.
The upshot was the campers in the wetlands, I was one, were allowed to move our tents out to the bridle path facing Smathers Beach, pending construction of the city’s homeless shelter, which was named KOTS.
I was at my campsite when assistant city manager John Jones came by one morning with a couple of Key West police officers, and I hugged him, he’s an old Alabama boy, and asked him where we could move our tents? He diverted his eyes toward Smathers Beach, and I spread the word.
Perhaps that’s a different kind of ominous history.
I myself have spent very little time in the the Riviera Drive side of the hidden park. I have heard homeless camps were in there.
I cringe to think the park will be developed in some way, as opposed to simply being left alone.
I can see conch trains hauling cruise ship passengers in there, to hear how the missiles stationed there could have started WW III – Armageddon.
I bet the manatee in the video will really like to see their habit overrun with humans.
I suppose progress is inevitable, though.
Yes. In the video Tom Hambright explains that they were anti-aircraft missiles and Commissioner Payne reminded us that years later it was made public that, had we tried to shoot down a Russian plane with one of our Hawk missiles then the Russians were under orders to nuke us. That is why the Army launching one of those Hawk missiles (the first shot) would have (unbeknownst to the Army at the time) triggered a nuclear war.
I can’t say I am an expert on this topic – the Cuban missile crisis – I was in college then. However, I don’t recollect any Russian war planes flying toward America as if to nuke the red, white and blue, and I imagine if such had happened, then those hawk missiles just might have been launched and the Russian nukes in Cuba obliterated by American bombers, and, well, Dr. Strangelove might then have become a true story.
Do ya s’pose the new mayor (elected next year), or Tony Yaniz, or The Truman Waterfront Advisory Board will clamor to turn Mother Nature’s last stand on Key West into another amu$ement park?
Beautifully done video. Loved the final song, puppy and–is there really a manatee swimming around back there?
I think the area should be carefully developed. Nature and history. All levels of our government loves to sit on valuable property and keep it from We The People. Let us enjoy this remarkable space. I’m going to bike there right now, if I can find it. Why didn’t you name the road?
Go out Flagler Ave away from Key West High School, Rick, turn right at the church about a block this side of where the soup kitchen used to be, is how I have gotten into there. I think that’s called Government Road? There is a small tidal canal with a bridge over it on Flagler, just past the turn off at the church.
Ha! So involved in the minutiae of making the video that we forgot to tell people how to get there!! [I’ve added a little map…] Thanks Rick!
Turn at the Urgent Care clinic…
Cynthia and I just went out. A remarkable piece of property, now being used mostly as a dump by our uncaring government. It seems one building is in shape, with a sign saying it is somehow related to air traffic control.
Cynthia remembers that it was considered for use as a homeless shelter pre-Stock Island shelter days, especially considering so many were Vets. Was this property not considered for shelter use now? It seems ideally located. And could still be a family/sports park during the day.
I’m glad Fats is still on the job. He wouldn’t let this go to waste if he could help it.