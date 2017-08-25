Passco Companies, a privately-held California based real estate company that specializes in the investment, acquisition, development and management of commercial properties throughout the U.S., has acquired Ocean Walk Apartments, a 297-unit multifamily community in the Monroe County of Key West, Florida for $101.5 million, the largest single-asset transaction in the firm’s history.

This is an extremely rare find as this property is one of only three professionally-managed multifamily communities in Key West, representing nearly half of the multifamily supply on the entire island, according to Passco’s Vice President of Acquisitions for the Southeast, Colin Gillis.

“Key West is without a doubt one of the highest barriers to entry markets in the entire country with relatively no remaining development sites, extremely limited competition and a highly-mandated growth ordinance,” adds Gillis.

Gillis explains that there are only two other competing apartment communities on the island, both of which have demonstrated consistently above-average occupancy rates and explosive year-over-year rent growth.

Located on the Atlantic side of the island, Ocean Walk is located in close proximity to the beach, a diverse variety of restaurants, retail, entertainment hubs in downtown and the Key West International Airport. The property features a variety of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool with an expansive sundeck, tennis courts, and basketball court, among others.

“This is an asset that will continue to perform over time and one that we plan to hold long-term,” explains Gillis. “Our strategic approach is to continue a series of capital improvements to upgrade the property, further positioning it for long-term growth.”

During prior ownership, the seller extensively upgraded the majority of the unit interiors with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and new cabinetry and flooring, in addition to completing considerable exterior improvements. Passco plans to renovate and update the remaining 10% of the 297 units that were not updated during prior ownership.

Gillis notes that Passco has been extremely active in the Florida market, acquiring more than eight properties in Florida in the last two years.

In addition, Passco has also remained extremely active in multiple markets across the U.S. and currently has acquired four additional properties thus far in 2017, totaling more than $350 million, with several more that are planned to close over the next few months.

“Ocean Walk, along with the additional assets in our acquisition pipeline, is putting us on track to reach our $1 billion goal in commercial real estate assets this year,” says Gillis. “We recently surpassed $2 billion in assets under management, and we plan to continue this momentum, growing our portfolio with high-quality, well-located assets across the country.”

Hampton Beebe, Executive Managing Director at ARA Newmark, the broker involved in the deal adds, “Ocean Walk is truly a one-of-a-kind asset that will continue to benefit from the market’s demand drivers. The Key West market has experienced strong population gains, record rent growth, and is greatly under supplied. This, coupled with the recent renovations completed at the property, provides exceptional value potential for Passco.”

The apartment community is located at 3900 South Roosevelt Boulevard in Key West, Florida. Hampton Beebe with ARA Newmark represented the seller, a partnership between Mast Capital and Rockpoint Group, and the buyer, Passco Companies. Chris Black and Caleb Marten of KeyBank Real Estate Capital’s Commercial Mortgage Group arranged acquisition financing for Passco Companies through Fannie Mae.

