MONROE COUNTY, FL — Monroe County is opening four refuges of last resort due to the challenges of evacuating all Keys residents and the life-threatening winds and dangerous storm surge expected from Hurricane Irma.

The following refuges of last resort will open at 7 a.m. on Saturday. No services will be available at those sites. And, they only will be open until tropical storm force winds subside.

These refuges of last resort are only to provide a safe location to ride out the storm rather than to be stuck in a vehicle or structure that is unsafe. They will close again after the unsafe weather conditions have passed. They are not recovery shelters.

The refuges of last resort are:

Coral Shores HS; 89951 Overseas Hwy; Plantation Key FL 33036 (MM89.9 ocean side)

Marathon HS; 350 Sombrero Road; Marathon, FL 33050 (MM 50 ocean side)

Sugarloaf School; 225 Crane Blvd.; Sugarloaf Key, FL (MM 19 gulf side)

Key West HS; 2100 Flagler Ave.; Key West, FL 33040 (MM 2)

Should you decide to shelter in place, you may register your location with Monroe County. To register download the “Virtual Badge” app to your smartphone and complete the registration form.

On the iTunes App Store or Google Play store, search for “Virtual Badge.” Download the app and create an account. Once you have created an account, please register with the “Monroe County, FL” organization and “Monroe Resident” badge type. You will be taken through steps to register your information.

For specific badge registration instructions please view this video on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWhHrKCY6Rk