By order of Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, all of Monroe County remains under a curfew for safety and security reasons.

The checkpoint for entering the Keys, at Florida City, will close at 8 p.m. to ensure everyone has enough time to get to their destination before the curfew.

In the Upper Keys and Middle Keys, to mile marker 47 (north end of the Seven Mile Bridge), the curfew is 10 p.m. to sunrise.

In the Lower Keys and Key West, it remains dusk to dawn.

Anyone out after the designates times is subject to arrest.