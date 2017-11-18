From Monroe County Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff’s Major Crimes detectives are investigating what appears to be a robbery in which one man was stabbed to death and a woman was cut on the neck with a knife.

Detectives say they are attempting to notify the victim’s next of kin and will release his name once that is done.

The incident took place shortly after 8 p.m. Deputy Jenna Moeller was dispatched to reports of a man in the parking lot of CVS talking about people being stabbed. When she arrived, she met with the man who told her there were two people who had been stabbed at a nearby house. He led her to the house, behind the CVS store.

When Deputy Moeller arrived, she saw one male victim on a downstairs landing who appeared to be non-responsive; she heard a woman yelling for help upstairs. She went to find the woman, who was bleeding from a neck injury. She told the deputy she lived in that location and that she had been robbed by two men wearing masks. She described one suspect as a large, heavy set black male; the second is described as a shorter, thin black male.

She said the dead man was a neighbor who came to help. She said he got into an altercation with the two suspects and was stabbed multiple times.

Paramedics arrived and transported the victims to the hospital. The female victim was treated for her injury and released. The male victim was pronounced dead. There were two other men believed to have been present during the robbery who had minor injuries. They were not transported.

Major Crimes Detective Matthew Pitcher has been assigned to investigate. Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Sheriff’s Office. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.P3tips.com/139.