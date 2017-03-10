We are so sorry if you are not seeing the video above. Some readers have mentioned that they are not able to see the video on certain devices. If you are having this issue would you please send us a note letting us know what device you were using. Please email: editor@thebluepaper.com. Thank you!
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
Was there a story here, other than some info on Amber Nolan and a request for $$$$
?
So are you saying the whole ACLU special Town Hall was about “nothing”? Some of those people travelled hundreds of miles just to come here and talk about issues such as this [ie. What should ICE be spending their manpower hours on. Is this what the President had in mind? Is the Executive Order being implemented properly or in the way the majority of Americans would like to see it implemented?] Please do tell us more about YOUR views on immigration policy and why this doesn’t matter at all, whatsoever, to you. Thanks!!
P.S. The headline could have been: “ICE Deports Local Husband of U.S. Citizen” Still no story – ay? Why is that?
Haha! I think Hagie meant there is no story because there is actually no story on the page. If you look via mobile phone, there is no video, if you look at the page on a pc, there is a video. Or maybe I misunderstood your replys?
Ah, now I get it. I do see the video on my phone though… I’ll check into that. Thanks!
never mind, saw it was a video only……
Another Trump hit piece by a liberal. Deporting a legal resident? I find that highly unlikely because there are no grounds unless there is a criminal conviction that results in his green card being revoked. Did you actually see their permits? How do you get to stay if you entered legally? Did you interview anyone from ICE? No, because it didn’t fit your agenda. You interviewed an anti-Trump writer and immigrants.
Where were you when Obama stopped Cubans from entering? Where were you when Obama deported 2.5 MILLION immigrants? He gets a pass, right?
This is a story about Key West residents being deported. ICE does not do interviews about their deportation cases. Now this is very telling: You wrote, “You interviewed an anti-Trump writer and immigrants.” Maybe try paying a bit more attention rather than getting angry and making assumptions about what “team” we are on. We are not on any team. The writer you speak of is a very good friend of Donald Trump – for over 15 years. [That information was provided beneath his name in the video] He is a local named Ed Russo. He is Donald Trump’s environmental consultant and he wrote a very PRO-Trump book called Donald J. Trump: An Environmental Hero. Now, maybe you should think about why you are reacting in this way. What is there to be angry about here in terms of the media coverage? All of the relevant facts are provided by Amber in the video. Amber interviewed the attorney who is representing the married man. Perhaps we could be discussing policy instead? Do you believe the President means for these men to be deported in this manner?
What crap. I know about 5 KW DOT bus drivers that are here and even have citizenship. A lot of them were allowed to enter because of the disasters in Haiti and the outright theft of gold and relief money by Bill Clinton putting up a fake company with his brother in charge as a gold mining/seller and stealing it from them. They then didn’t use most of the billions in aid and stole that from them too. The criminal globalist libretards at their finest. Look for the reports online about this, it isn’t hard to find. It won’t be on CNN – the Clinton News Network. It’s probably part of how George Soros got his money too.
I have several friends in the hospitality business in this town. This town is loaded with illegals per my friends. The notion that Illegal immigrants are some sort of protected class is ludicrous. Immigration laws are not about human rights. Immigration laws are about the rule of law and right and wrong. We either live in peace due to obeying the law or we live in chaos and anarchy.
Park your attitude dude. I didn’t see any story, then figured out it was a video, which I watched. I do believe though, it would have been a little more enlightening if you had gotten a response from ICE. I have seen this happen for years and usually it is because someones visa has expired…… could be a snafu in the paperwork, or????? A little more thorough investigation from Amber might have revealed other information. Maybe they never got documentation on the marriage?….
Back at you “dude.” Look at your comment again and talk to us about “attitude”. Now back to content. ICE doesn’t return phone calls nor do they give responses about individual cases. You have the entire story. Amber interviewed the man’s attorney and Amber gave you all the relevant elements of the story in the video. Yes, “they” have the documentation on the marriage and even sent a notice to his wife stating that the application was accepted. It is what it is.
I think the complaint was that there was no [text] story. I agree that it is disappointing to get roped into watching a 9 minute video, rather than reading a news story.
The headline could be ICE finally doing their job. The man entered illegally and had five years of employment that could have been given to legal citizen. Think about that. Let him go back and apply like the rest. This why The Donald will be reelected. Note to Amber and ICE: Check out the Casa Marina and the notorious labor contractor Mr. “Z”. The managers use his “service” to get around the legality questions and keep wages low.
Thanks gleneric. That is on the radar and was mentioned during the ACLU meeting last night. One story at a time…