Key West The Newspaper

Mar 122018
Click here to see the list of “euthanasia outcomes” for KWSPCA shelters in Key West and Marathon in the past two years.
March 12, 2018 * Featured Story *, ~ Column ~, Documentary, Issue #259, Naja and Arnaud Girard, News Add comments
Cat on a hot tin roof!
What will become of Key West without the blue paper?
Naja and Arnaud might wish to extend their vacation overseas a few months, or years.
Because I rent a studio apartment in their home, I saw them struggle for 3 weeks of scratching and digging to get down to the bottom of what would be in their catawampus documentary.
Sometimes they seemed so exhausted and frazzled that I worried they might become catatonic.
I heard Naja grumble for several days about being threatened with a caterwauling lawsuit filed by people not in the least happy with what the blue paper was digging into.
Last summer, the blue paper blue (blew) the lid off of a city dog park sitting on top of African slave remains.
In the past few days, I saw local establishment-controlled mullet wrappers, which had gotten wind of the blue paper’s documentary, rush to print touchy feel good Key West unwanted animal stories.
My homeless friend Kari Dangler told me that she saw an oven behind the new taj mahal ($8.5 million) homeless animal shelter, like the ovens she sees at mortuaries.
I was told in a nap dream this morning, “The initial caption was ‘Schindler’s List'”.
I told Kari a few days ago, that it won’t surprise me if some day America starts killing homeless people like it kills feral cats.
I RECOMMEND TNR FOR THE ADMINISTRATION OF FKSPCA! What shabby, misleading, and bs in the kill report. It requires a complete explanation. This “no kill” shelter took my money by misleading me. I want my donations returned. This outfit is more corrupt than our city government.