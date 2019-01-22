Key West Police Chief has Named Detective Gustavo Medina Officer of the Year for 2018

Detective Gustavo Medina joined the Key West Police Department in August, 2011. After initially serving on road patrol, he served as a Quality of Life officer, working compassionately to find solutions for individuals who are down and out. Most recently he has become a Detective in Criminal Investigations.

“Detective Medina is professional and compassionate in dealing with each crisis intervention he encounters,” said Chief Brandenburg. “He exemplifies the core values of the Department: Respect, Integrity, Fairness and Service. He serves with enthusiasm, meeting every encounter with courtesy and respect, and has received the Department’s Lifesaving Award. He reflects the highest standards of the Key West Police Department and is an asset to our community.”

The honor is sponsored by Keys Federal Credit Union. Marketing Coordinator Sarah Evans joined the awards ceremony on Friday at the Grand Key Resort where she presented Medina with a check for $500.