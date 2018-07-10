A 22-year-old Key West man in jail on battery and other charges attacked detention deputies Monday with a handmade weapon.

The man, Darius Rotham Williams, has been in the Stock Island jail since May when he was arrested by Key West police on multiple charges that included battery, resisting arrest and failure to obey lawful orders among others.

On Monday, Williams began banging on his jail door, claiming he had a medical emergency. Williams reportedly placed a mattress against the door, blocking the view of detention deputies.

Detention Deputy Jackson Pierrilus opened the door. Williams kicked the door. Williams who had what appeared to be a sharp object in one hand and a brown towel wrapped to his wrist, attempted to punch Detention Deputy Jatavi Lee numerous times in the face with the sharp object.

Both deputies took Williams to the ground. Williams continued fighting the deputies and ignored their commands. Detention Deputies Danny Buenso, Tyler Hodges, and Andrew Grimm arrived and helped to get Williams handcuffed and placed in a restraint chair.

Deputies Lee and Pierrilus had minor injuries to their hands from the handmade weapon which was determined to be a sharpened plastic utensil, known as a “shank”.

Williams was additionally charged with aggravated assault, battery and resisting an officer with violence. Williams remains in the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island under no bail.