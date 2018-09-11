Holiday Parade Float Application Deadline November 19th

Parade season is right around the corner! First Fantasy Fest, and the Veteran’s Day Parade, then it’s time to plan your float for the upcoming Key West Holiday Parade!

Floats can be of any length, but must be maneuverable and no more than 15 feet wide and 12 feet high. Each entry requires monitors. A monitor’s meeting will be held in late November.

Entry forms must be received by Monday, November 19th. The parade takes place on Saturday, December 8th, beginning at 7 p.m. at the corner of White Street and Truman Avenue. Nancy D’Amato emcees the event from the judges viewing platform.

Applications and details are available on the City’s web site at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov