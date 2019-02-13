He Stole His Ex-Girlfriend’s Car to Make His Court Date in Georgia and It All Went Downhill From There…

A 28-year-old Miami-Dade County man in a stolen car was arrested late Tuesday night after deputies stopped him at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Daniesky Morales Farinas was charged with motor vehicle theft, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.

Deputy Jose Hernandez stopped a Mercedes car at 11:45 p.m. in the restaurant parking lot. Deputy Hernandez received information while southbound at Mile Marker 101 on U.S. 1 that the Mercedes was stolen and a gun was possibly inside. The Mercedes pulled into the restaurant parking lot and Deputy Hernandez conducted a traffic stop at that time. There were bullet holes in the rear windshield of the Mercedes.

Deputy Hernandez held the driver, later identified as Morales Farinas, at gunpoint while waiting for other deputies to arrive. Multiple deputies converged on the scene.

A loaded Tec-9 gun was located on the front passenger seat. Five bullet holes were in the rear and passenger side of the car. There was blood in the back seat. About two ounces of marijuana was found in the trunk in a Ziploc™ bag covered in blood.

Detectives were called to investigate. The driver, Morales Farinas, stated he stole the car from his ex-girlfriend in Miami Beach on Sunday to drive to Georgia for a court date. He drove to Georgia, where he missed his court date on Monday, and then drove back to Miami-Dade County, Hialeah, that same say. Morales Farinas stated he was going to return the car to his ex-girlfriend at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, but first went to pick up his cousin at the Hialeah Park Racing & Casino.

Morales Farinas stated that four men in a BMW started shooting at him and his cousin at or near the casino. He stated his cousin jumped into the car through the rear passenger window. Morales Farinas stated his cousin was shot in the head at some point. Morales Farinas stated he dropped his cousin off at Hialeah Hospital and then drove to his cousin’s girlfriend’s house, picked her up and dropped her off at the hospital. Morales Farinas stated his grandmother called him and warned him that several subjects were looking for him, so he then decided to drive to Marathon where he has family.

Morales Farinas was taken to jail in Plantation Key where he was visited by Hialeah Police regarding the shooting.

Hialeah Police are investigating the shooting.

Note: Information in this crime report was provided by area law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.