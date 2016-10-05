Today, Governor Rick Scott directed state offices to be closed on Thursday and Friday in the following counties including Monroe:

Baker, Brevard, Broward, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lake, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie and Volusia.

Governor Rick Scott said, “I am directing all state offices in 26 counties to be closed so people who work there can stay home and prepare for this storm. I encourage everyone to prepare their homes, check on family and friends and evacuate if in an evacuation zone. This storm is deadly and everyone has to take this seriously.”