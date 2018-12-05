Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Photo Club Meeting, December 12th

Looking for a new adventure? You’re invited to attend the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Photography Club meeting. Everyone is welcome, from beginners wanting to learn, to experienced photographers who want to share their expertise. Together with experts with the US Fish and Wildlife Service you’ll explore the natural areas of the Florida Keys and beyond looking for great photography opportunities and stories to share. Bring 3-5 photos to share. This month’s homework was black and white, or selective coloring. Learn about our upcoming field trips and photo classes. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 12th 6:30-8:00 P.M. at the new National Key Deer Refuge Nature Center (30587 Overseas Hwy/US1) on Big Pine Key. For more information, contact Kristie @ 305-304-9625. Facebook: Florida Keys Wildlife Refuges Photography Club