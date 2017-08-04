The Florida Keys Eco-Discover Center, operated by Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, seeks volunteers to provide information to visitors and assist with interactive displays. Applicants must be at least 18, have an outgoing personality, ability to pass a background check and be willing to work one or more weekly shifts of 3.5 hours. Training is provided. The application is available at the center and at floridakeys.noaa.gov/volunteer _opportunities/.

Volunteer Opportunity

Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Florida Keys Eco-Discovery Center

35 E. Quay Rd. Key West, FL 33040

Any interested parties welcome

Located in NOAA’s Dr. Nancy Foster Florida Keys Environmental Complex on the Truman Annex waterfront in Key West, the Eco-Discovery Center features more than 6,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, which interpret the resources and management efforts of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, two national parks, and four national wildlife refuges.

For more information, contact the center at 305-809-4750 or FKEDC@noaa.gov.