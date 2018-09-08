Fantasy Fest Events: BraZaar Game Show-Themed Fundraiser

Womankind is hosting BraZaar, a high-energy live auction in which Womankind supporters will parade down the runway modeling decorated bras. The official Fantasy Fest event kicks off on Monday, October 22, from 7pm-10pm at Key West Theater.

This fundraiser includes a pre-auction welcome reception with sweet treats and libations and a Rack Sale open to event attendees and Fantasy Fest goers—all with a 1970s game-show motif, complete with a hilarious show host, unsuspecting participants, and spectacular and prizes.

The light-hearted event helps raise awareness of breast health and funds to support the Womankind’s mission to provide breast cancer screenings. Since its inception in 2007, the fundraiser has netted over $87,000, providing hundreds of women in need with free or affordable services.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for preferred seating and can be purchased at thekeywesttheater.com.

For more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, contact Cricket Desmarais at cdesmarais@Womankindkeywest.org or call Womankind at 305-294-4004.