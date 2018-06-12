Family of Six Rescued from Sinking Boat

Jun 122018
 

Photo Courtesy of the MCSO

By Amber Nolan

A family of four adults and two children were rescued about three miles from the Seven Mile Bridge on Monday when their pontoon boat was caught in a fast-moving storm. The boat lost power and was taking on waves when it began sinking near Sombrero Reef.

As a rescue boat approached, a woman was screaming for help. Marine Deputy Wilfredo Guerra found the sinking vessel, and a good Samaritan boater and the FWC assisted in the response. Everyone onboard was wearing a life jacket, and the family was taken to the Sunset Grill and Raw bar. No serious injuries were reported and vessel was recovered be Sea Tow.

The FWC is investigating the incident.

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
