By Amber Nolan

A family of four adults and two children were rescued about three miles from the Seven Mile Bridge on Monday when their pontoon boat was caught in a fast-moving storm. The boat lost power and was taking on waves when it began sinking near Sombrero Reef.

As a rescue boat approached, a woman was screaming for help. Marine Deputy Wilfredo Guerra found the sinking vessel, and a good Samaritan boater and the FWC assisted in the response. Everyone onboard was wearing a life jacket, and the family was taken to the Sunset Grill and Raw bar. No serious injuries were reported and vessel was recovered be Sea Tow.

The FWC is investigating the incident.