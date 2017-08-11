by Thomas L. Knapp…….
US president Donald Trump put much of the world atwitter and ajitter Tuesday with his comment to the press: “North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.” Trump’s certainly proving himself Kim Jong Un’s equal at foreign affairs smack talk.
Is he serious? I believe so. I expect some sort of major military confrontation — possibly even outright war — between the US and North Korea before August ends. Naturally I hope I’m wrong, but matters do seem to be coming to a head.
With that in mind, it’s worth examining some of the US government’s claims about North Korea and how they stack up against reality.
First, let’s look at what Trump means when he refers to the current set of “threats” from North Korea: On August 7, the Washington Post reports, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho “told diplomats that his country will never negotiate away what he called a rational ‘strategic option’ against the threat of attack from the United States. … Ri said Pyongyang will use nuclear weapons only against the United States or any other country that might join it in military action against North Korea.”
In other words, North Korea is “threatening” to defend itself if attacked, and reserving the right to use nuclear weapons in its defense. Doesn’t sound like much of a “threat,” does it?
Next, the current round of mutual saber-rattling coincides with a convenient and likely Trump-approved leak. The Post cites unnamed officials and an alleged Defense Intelligence Agency assessment to the effect that North Korea “has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles” (the claim last month was that the North now has missiles which can reach the US mainland).
This set of claims doesn’t pass the smell test.
First of all, so far the North has only proven (with detonations) that it can make large, heavy, old-style fission atomic weapons, not bona fide nuclear weapons (hydrogen bombs). Miniaturization? That sounds a lot like “Saddam is stockpiling Weapons of Mass Destruction” (he wasn’t) or “Iran is six months from having nukes” (the latter claim having been renewed every six months from 1996 to 2015).
Secondly, while the North recently tested a rocket that it claims is an intercontinental ballistic missile, there’s reason to be skeptical of that claim and secondarily of the notion that they could reliably produce such rockets in quantity and expect them to work.
Finally, there’s the matter of mating those unlikely nukes to those unlikely rockets and getting them to detonate at the impact end of a fall from space. That’s rocket science of an order the North hasn’t previously displayed a flair for.
Claire Boothe Luce called Franklin Delano Roosevelt “the only American president who ever lied us into a war because he did not have the political courage to lead us into it.” If so, Trump seems bent on following in his illustrious predecessor’s footsteps.
Lyndon Johnson did not “lie us into” the Vietnam War?
George W. Bush did not “lie us into” the war with Iraq?
His father did not “lie us into” the first war with Iraq?
One day in the Unitarian Church in Key West, in 2005, in a “seekers group” that met once a week, a man who lived in Key West said he was in the CIA and was in Vietnam back when the French were trying to retake Vietnam, which they had lost to the Japanese during WW II. Publicly, America was backing France in its effort to retake Vietnam, but his outfit’s covert mission was to do all they could to help Ho Chi Minh beat France, because America wanted to replace France in Vietnam, which had a big rubber tree industry. Ho was not a communist, he wanted to do business with America, but it asked for too much. Not caring for China, Ho went to Russia for help.
As I read history, the first President Bush’s Ambassador to Iraq, to somewhere over there, told Saddam Hussein that America had no problem with him taking part of Kuwait. Hussein had been an American ally against Iran. Hussein was an American asset. Imagine Hussein’s sentiments to realize he had been bait-and-switched. Imagine Islam’s sentiments about that, and to hear that President Bush say on national US television that he could not let the American way of life be threatened, he had to save Kuwait’s oil from Iraq.
What weapons of mass destruction in Iraq?
What did G.W. Bush hope to achieve in Afghanistan that the much closer Soviet Union had not accomplished there? The British had gotten beat there before that.
America already lost Iraq and Afghanistan wars and keeps trying to come back from the dead.
Let’s leave Syria out of this, for now.
Roosevelt knew the Japanese were headed to Pearl Harbor and let it happen to incite Americans to switch from staying out of WW II to getting into it.
I seriously doubt American can sanely trust anything any American president says to justify America going to war. General Eisenhower summed it up when he was leaving the White House: Beware of the military-industrial complex.
Trump, however, brings what looks to me like a different brand of lying to the war games room. Lying seems to be his basic nature. That’s what it looked like to me in during last year’s president race, and ever since. ( I felt the same about Hillary Clinton.)
Trump also has “little hands syndrome”, evidenced by his addiction to playing mine’s bigger than yours, even with women, as if his very life depends on it.
Weave that into the tapestry of facing a midget despot in a midget country that lost its own war to rule the entire Korean peninsular and had to be bailed out by China and has been pissed off at its own little hands ever since.
Weave that into the tapestry of the most powerful country in this history of this planet having lost a string of wars in third-world countries.
Weave that into the tapestry of most Americans, at heart, I wager, itching for America to finally win a war.
Would not surprise me if Trump’s mind works this way: I beat the shit out of North Korea, reduce it to rubble, Americans will love me more than God; they won’t care about anything else it’s being said I did wrong; they might even demand I be made KING!
Would not surprise me if many Americans want to do just that already.
For now:
1) France begged the USA to take over for them in Vietnam.
2) Although Bush made one of the biggest blunders in history by invading Iraq, Saddam had repeatedly broken the cease fire agreement.
3) EXACTLY what has President Trump lied about? And, keep in mind that he often speaks in generalities – not specific, exact numbers. He sees problem areas that need correcting – which in fact do need to be corrected, but even so some analyze his comments with a magnifying glass just to say GOTCHA!
Well, he keeps citing North Korean “threats.”
The North Korean regime’s “threat” is that if it is attacked it will defend itself, and that it intends to keep its nuclear deterrent available for just such a case.
How does that differ in any way from the US position versus any and all possible adversaries, and how is it a “threat?”
The way the alleged ex-CIA guy told it in the Unitarian church that day, his outfit was actively and covertly helping Ho Chi Minh beat France in Vietnam, while outwardly, America was saying it was behind the French retaking Vietnam. But I already wrote that the first time.
Trump is a loose cannon. He did not become that after he was elected. It was obvious during last year’s run up to the election. Who the hell knows what’s gonna happen with North Korea. Trump doesn’t know. Does North Korea even know?