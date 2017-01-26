Sheriff’s detectives have identified the three men who badly beat another man during an argument over their nationalities. The victim is Cuban and the three suspects are from Guatemala.

The fight took place early Sunday on 65th Street Oceanside in Marathon. The 30 year old victim, Yandy Carrillo, was airlifted for serious injuries to his face and head. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The three men who beat him are identified as 24 year old Luis Garcia-Barrera, 20 year old Ottoniel Garcia and 21 year old Carlitos Garcia. Luis and Carlitos are believed to be brothers and Ottoniel is a cousin of the other two. All three are wanted on outstanding warrants for felony aggravated battery.

Carrillo, had been at the Nowhere Bar and Grill with friends. The group had a dispute amongst themselves at the bar and the victim and two women who were with him left the bar.

When they got out side and were waiting for a taxi, an acquaintance offered them a ride home. There were two other men in the car with him. The group got into the car and they all drove to 65th Street.

Once there, the two women got out of the car and began walking across the street to go home. They heard arguing behind them. The three men in the car, who are from Guatemala, were arguing with the victim, who is Cuban. The argument was reportedly over the difference in their nationalities.

The three men attacked the victim, hitting and punching him. One of the women intervened and tried to stop the fight. She says she was pushed to the ground and punched numerous times.

When deputies arrived just after 4 a.m., the three attackers had fled the scene. The women were able to identify the attackers. Their car was found parked at a nearby apartment complex, but deputies were unable to locate the suspects at that location.

Anyone who knows where these men are should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 305-289-2430 or 305-289-2351. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.