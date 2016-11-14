Sheriff’s detectives are hoping the above surveillance video of a truck burglary will help them identify suspects in the theft of a golf cart and the burglary of at least five vehicles in Bay Point.

The burglaries took place between the night of the 2nd and the morning of the 3rd of November. A gold card was taken from a Bay Drive home and found abandoned later on Beach Drive. Residents in the area reported at least five vehicles burglarized, with sunglasses, keys and change taken from inside.

A surveillance camera located at a home on Beach Drive captured one of the suspects going through a truck as a second suspect stands by.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Sheriff’s Office. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.