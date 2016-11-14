Sheriff’s detectives are asking for help identifying possible suspects in the vandalism of several Historic Tours of America vehicles.

The four trolleys were parked on a vacant lot at the entrance to the Key Haven neighborhood on Stock Island. The vandalism took place sometime between October 14th and the 17th. Someone used a concrete block to smash windows and headlights on the vehicles and used red spray paint on them as well. Total damage was estimated to be $10,000.00.

Deputy Lazaro Valdes took the initial report and Detective Dave Chavka is the lead investigator on the case.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Sheriff’s Office. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.