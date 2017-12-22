Dec 222017
We heard from several readers this week. In celebration of the holidays we highlight their words below in this weeks’s issue…
Happy Holidays everyone!!
Sometimes I get so discouraged about what’s happened, happening, to the Keys. The stupidity, greed, corruption make me feel there’s no hope for change, but you folks keep plugging away and are a great example of citizen participation and a truly free press. Yes I will contribute and urge other sponsors to do so also. I will think more highly of those who do and patronize their businesses over the others who are not participating. We cannot afford to lose you and the other online sources we have. THANK YOU!