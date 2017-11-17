If you are a homeowner or renter getting rental assistance from FEMA and still have a need for that funding and are eligible for it, you should complete and submit an application for Continued Rental Assistance. FEMA may provide up to two months of initial rental assistance for eligible applicants.

You may qualify for continued assistance if you:

Demonstrate your disaster-related financial need; and

Show you are developing a longer-term or permanent housing plan or demonstrate progress toward one. A contractor’s estimate of repairs can point to progress.

A permanent housing plan is one that would put you back into permanent safe, sanitary and functional housing within a reasonable time frame. You must continue to work toward obtaining permanent housing to remain eligible for Continued Rental Assistance.

You must document your need to continue rental assistance by providing:

A copy of your current lease;

Receipts showing the proper use of federal disaster housing assistance;

Current household income status; and

Any household financial obligations you may have.

Extensions on rental assistance may be granted for three-month periods, up to a maximum of 18 months from the date of the presidential disaster declaration: Sept. 10, 2017.

Homeowners:

If your FEMA Verified Loss exceeds the amount of initial Rental Assistance award you received, the application to request Continued Temporary Rental Assistance will be mailed to you after you receive your initial rental assistance award.

If your FEMA Verified Loss does not exceed the initial Rental Assistance award, you will need to call the FEMA Helpline—800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service (VRS); if you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585—and ask for an application for Continued Temporary Rental Assistance. You also may visit a disaster recovery center. To find one near you visit www.fema.govdisaster-recovery-centers or call the FEMA Helpline. DRC information is also available on the FEMA Mobile App.

Renters:

You will need to call the FEMA Helpline as listed above and ask for an application for Continued Temporary Rental Assistance.

Your request will be evaluated to determine if you are eligible for the extension, but there is no guarantee of rental assistance past the first two months.

For more recovery information, visit www.FEMA.gov/IrmaFL, or follow us @FEMARegion4 on Twitter and on FEMA’s Facebook page.

