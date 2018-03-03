Mar 032018
Please join Commissioner Sam Kaufman at this event on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. at the Poinciana Elementary School Cafeteria.
Please see the event invitation on Facebook at the following link:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2038029123117261/
Join members of our community to learn more about the Referendum election in the City of Key West set for March 13th proposing to increase the height limitation from 25 feet to 40 feet for workforce housing on a specific 2.62 acre area on College Road.
Some of the questions to be addressed include:
- Will the limited increase of the height restriction enable more affordable housing units to be built?
- Will this affordable housing be targeted for low income and very low income community members? How is this defined in the City of Key West?
- Will the placement of the emergency homeless shelter known as “KOTS” impact this site for affordable housing and how?
