Please join Commissioner Sam Kaufman at this event on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. at the Poinciana Elementary School Cafeteria.

Please see the event invitation on Facebook at the following link:

https://www.facebook.com/events/2038029123117261/

Join members of our community to learn more about the Referendum election in the City of Key West set for March 13th proposing to increase the height limitation from 25 feet to 40 feet for workforce housing on a specific 2.62 acre area on College Road.

Some of the questions to be addressed include: