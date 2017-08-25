Commissioner Kaufman To Hold Community Forum on Need for Field Space for Youth Sports and Recreation

Key West City Commissioner Sam Kaufman, District 2, will host a community meeting on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 5:30 P.M. at the Poinciana Elementary School cafeteria to discuss the need for more field space in Key West for youth sports. The status and proposals concerning Little Hamaca Park/Hawks Missile Site will be a topic for community members to address as well. Members of the City of Key West staff and leaders of various youth sports organizations are expected to attend.

  1. Ben Volpian says:
    August 26, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    “to discuss the need for more field space in Key West for youth sports.”

    Commissioner Kaufman is a good man and means well, and I say this even though we don’t always agree. But if Sam is looking for field space in Key West, he need look no farther than Gilleran Field down by the Truman Waterfront Park. KEEP that open space field instead of putting a building development and parking lot on it, and that is one less field you’ll have to look for or spend money on.