Key West Mayor Craig Cates and the City Commission and staff invite the entire community to celebrate the grand opening of the Josephine Parker City Hall at Historic Glynn R. Archer School at noon on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

Help commemorate this historic moment with a ribbon cutting on the front steps at 1300 White Street, followed by an open house with refreshments.

This beautiful new City Hall is the new center of City government located in the center of town and housed in the 90-year-old Glynn R. Archer School. Generations of Conchs have been educated within its walls. The renovation of the school reflects the best of the historic building with the modern convenience expected of a full service government hub. Residents are urged to come explore the new facility with its easy access customer service and inviting grounds.