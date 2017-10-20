The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc. announces a Call to Artists for the 2018 Fine Art Auction, to take place on Friday, February 9, 2018 at the Studios of Key West.

The submission period for artwork opens on Sunday October 1st and closes on November 10th. To submit an online application and an accompanying photo(s) via the online entry form, go to www.mckeefund.org. Artists will be notified of acceptance no later than December 1st.

Due to space and time limitations, we are only able to accept 50 entries. The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc., in its sole discretion, determines whether or not art submitted will be accepted for auction.

The annual art auction raises money for project-based grants to Keys visual, literary and performing artists. Under the guidance of auctioneer Tom Luna, attendees can bid on original paintings, sculpture, photography, fiber art, ceramics, mixed media, jewelry and more.

Each participating artist receives 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale of his or her work, while the McKee Fund receives the remainder to award to other Keys artists for select projects. Founded by longtime Key West resident Anne McKee, the not-for-profit fund has awarded more than $275,000 since 1994.