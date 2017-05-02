Key West Police have obtained an arrest warrant for the arrest of Lacy Marie Morris, 32, on charges of DUI manslaughter following the April 8th crash that killed off-duty Delray Beach Police Officer Christine Braswell and critically injured Delray Beach Police Officer Bernenda Marcs. She also faces additional charges of DUI serious bodily injury, DUI property damage and possession of marijuana.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 in the morning on Truman Avenue when Morris veered her car into the oncoming lane and struck a scooter driven by Braswell. Marcs was a passenger. Both victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where Braswell later died.

During the on-scene investigation, officer smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from Morris’s vehicle and observed that her eyes were red and glassy. However, Morris refused Key West Police officers request for a roadside sobriety test, as well as refusing to provide a voluntary blood sample. A search warrant was obtained, and police obtained the blood sample, which was submitted to FDLE for testing.

Toxicology reports came back this week showing that Morris had a blood alcohol content of 0.17. Judge Peary Fowler signed the arrest warrant requiring $170,000 bond. Police are actively seeking Morris.

See related: KWPD: Driver in Crash that Killed Delray Beach Officer Possibly…

~~~~~~~~~~

Note: Information in this crime report is provided by local law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.