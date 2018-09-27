Boys & Girls Club to Collect Supplies for Hurricane Florence Victims

The Boys & Girls Club of the Keys Area invites the public to “Stuff the Truck: Carolinas, Here We Come” at their Hurricane Florence recovery fundraiser on Friday, September 28 from 5-8pm at Sidebar (504 Angela Street in Key West). The fundraiser aims to collect disaster relief supplies for areas in the Carolinas hard-hit by Hurricane Florence.

“We received help from all over the country after Hurricane Irma,” says Executive Director, Dan Dombroski. “This is a way we can give back.”

Hurricane Florence continues to “bring misery to North Carolina” says the state’s Governor Roy Cooper, with major flooding occurring throughout many counties in both North and South Carolina. Hundreds of rescues have been organized, with more still underway. At least 47 are dead.

The Club is collecting new/unused items which will be loaded, delivered, and distributed in the Carolinas to families and individuals by Boys & Girls Clubs in those areas. As demonstrated last year in the Florida Keys after Hurricane Irma, items most needed include non-perishable foods, baby items, personal hygiene products, pet supplies, clean-up supplies, batteries, flashlights, bug spray, and sunscreen.

They are also accepting financial donations specifically to help the victims of Hurricane Florence via a GoFundMe account: visit BGC Keys Hurricane Florence Relief Fund on Facebook. For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Club at (305) 296-2258.