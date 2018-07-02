A 62-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning after causing a disturbance at a Stock Island restaurant and then destroying personal property elsewhere in the area.

Mayra Perez Ayers, who was listed as homeless as per jail records, was charged with multiple counts of property damage, disturbing the peace, trespassing and throwing a projectile into a dwelling or building.

Lower Keys Sgt. Linda Mixon was called to the El Mocho Restaurant, 5708 Maloney Ave., where she met with the owner. The owner told Sgt. Mixon that Ayers had been trespassed from the property last week. Ayers returned Monday morning and was turning tables upside down, throwing chairs and yelling at customers. About 15 minutes later, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident nearby who stated a woman just struck his Kia van with a shovel. Then another call came in from someone on the 6300 block of First Street who stated a woman matching Ayers’ description threw a brick through the glass window on an occupied trailer.

Ayers was located and taken to jail.

It was not immediately clear Monday what upset Ayers or led to the series of incidents.

Note: Information in the above crime report was provided by area law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

