UPDATE: Jan 24, 2017

After publication of photos and video clip on social media and in area publications, Detective Leon Bourcier received five separate Crime Stoppers tips identifying the suspect in the photos and video as 28 year old Jesse Barnett of Marathon.

Investigations and interviews with friends of Barnett put him in the vicinity of Grassy Key, where the motorcycle had been recovered, on the approximate date the motorcycle was stolen. Numerous people identified the person shown in the photos and video stealing the motorcycle as Barnett.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was picked up at his residence on January 19th. He was charged with Grand theft and he was booked into jail.

The Sheriff’s Department says, “Thanks to everyone who helped to solve this case!!!!!!”

