Editorial by Naja Girard…….

For the past 2 weeks The Blue Paper has been reporting on the controversial new hotel that just opened at Oceanside Marina on Stock Island. “Have you seen this article?” asked Commissioner Heather Carruthers in an email to the Planning Director, Mayte Santamaria, “Are the premises correct? Have we been hoodwinked? Or do they not have all the information? I think this warrants a response.”

This week Ms. Santamaria, produced a 22-page document. It provides little direct analysis but is, rather, a compilation of information about the property. “Amazing job!” wrote, Growth Management Director, Christine Hurley, after receiving Ms. Santamaria’s emailed report.

But is it? We will let the reader be the judge of that. We’ve published the Planning Director’s full report [use link above] and here we look again at the questions raised previously along with the County’s explanations (or lack of explanation.) Continue reading »