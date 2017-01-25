A man wearing a court-ordered GPS tracking device and his brother were arrested yesterday and charged with home invasion robbery. Continue reading »
UPDATE: Jan 24, 2017
After publication of photos and video clip on social media and in area publications, Detective Leon Bourcier received five separate Crime Stoppers tips identifying the suspect in the photos and video as 28 year old Jesse Barnett of Marathon.
Investigations and interviews with friends of Barnett put him in the vicinity of Grassy Key, where the motorcycle had been recovered, on the approximate date the motorcycle was stolen. Numerous people identified the person shown in the photos and video stealing the motorcycle as Barnett.
A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was picked up at his residence on January 19th. He was charged with Grand theft and he was booked into jail.
The Sheriff’s Department says, “Thanks to everyone who helped to solve this case!!!!!!”
Sheriff’s deputies say they need help locating a suspect in a drug related incident that took place on Stock Island Saturday morning.
Deputies Joshua Gordon, Jon Riggs and Sgt. Linda Mixon responded to 2nd Street and Maloney Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a running vehicle. When they arrived, they found 40 year old William Stokes of Big Coppitt Key, passed out behind the wheel of a silver colored Toyota. The car was in gear and there were a number of witnesses on scene who were trying to keep the car from moving backwards. Stokes was unresponsive in the driver's seat. Deputy Gordon broke the window of the vehicle, opened the door and turned the vehicle off.
by Naja Girard…….
The cloud over the new Oceanside Marina hotel is getting darker.
For months questions have been lingering about the appearance of a luxury 175-room hotel on Stock Island when only 17 hotel building rights (called “transient ROGO’s”) were on file for the project (instead of 175). Well, things just got worse. There is good reason, this week, to question whether 12 of those lone 17 transient (hotel) ROGO’s even existed or whether they were created out of thin air using false documents.
It is a bizarre story, where Oceanside Marina becomes tangled with another Pritam Singh development: Hawks Cay Resort, completed in 2004, on Duck Key.
LOCALS TALK ABOUT NEW PRESIDENT
FEATURING ED RUSSO, AUTHOR OF
“DONALD J. TRUMP: AN ENVIRONMENTAL HERO”
by Arnaud Girard…….
Donald Trump is now our President. What might be the effect, good or bad, of the new presidency on our lives, the local environment, businesses, our local school system, our relations with Cuba and more?
- Where local economy and new immigration policy collide
Key West’s is booming. Old fish houses and RV parks with handfuls of employees have been replaced by sprawling restaurants and high class hotels. But this tourist based economy is showing signs of overheating: the value of real estate keeps climbing, creating an unprecedented affordable housing crisis. As a result, scores of locals are forced to leave town. At the same time, new businesses need ever more employees.
And that is where the town could be on a collision course with one of President Trump’s policies. The unspoken truth is that many businesses in Key West are now basing their hiring strategy on an immigration scheme that borders on illegality. Continue reading »
by Martha K. Huggins, Ph.D……..
I never thought that I would quote former United States Secretary of Defense, Donald “Rummy” Rumsfeld. But I have been driven to his epistemology of “know-ability” by my frustrating search for the “Primary Care Clinic” funded to the tune of a half-million dollars annually by the Lower Florida Keys Hospital District (LFKHD). Donald Rumsfeld, the master of using power to deliver ‘strategized confusion,’ explained on February 12, 2002, that US government’s knowledge about Iraq’s passing of ‘weapons of mass destruction’ to terrorists, spoke to what US intelligence services could know and could not know. Rumsfeld explained his epistemology of knowledge:
“As we know, there are known knowns…things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns…we know there are…things we do not [fully] know. But there are also unknown unknowns – the ones we don’t know.” (Italics added) Continue reading »
About that “Passive Park” at Truman Waterfront: Harry Bethel’s Open Letter to the Mayor and City Commissioners
Mayor and Commissioners, I just want to say that I was on the Commission when we acquired the Navy property at the Truman Waterfront and I believe Commissioner Weekley was also on the Commission at that specific time. When we obtained the property there was no doubt it was very clear to the entire Commission that this was the last piece of waterfront property on the island for the residents of our Community. The intent was to turn this property into a VERY NICE passive [continue reading…]
by Dump The Pumps……. The Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority is in violation of a settlement agreement it signed last year to end litigation requiring a deep well for Cudjoe Regional and restricting use of the shallow wells only for backup, according to new litigation filed last Monday. Don DeMaria and Mike Laudicina, the two commercial fishermen who sued FKAA in 2015 to require the deep well, now allege that FKAA and the Department of Environmental Protection are intentionally violating the settlement agreement. “It’s another welch by Zeulch,” said DeMaria. [continue reading…]
Sheriff’s Detective Rosa DiGiovanni is looking for help from the public to identify two female suspects in a credit card fraud case she is investigating. The victim reported the theft of her credit card on December 22nd. It had been taken from her purse, where she kept it behind the counter at the store where she works in Marathon. The card was subsequently used to make six different purchases for a total of $2,055 before the fraud was spotted and the card was cancelled.
The Florida Wildlife Federation (FWF) and its allies continue the legal battle to ensure that our state government uses the funding from the Water and Land Legacy Amendment, approved by 75% of voters in 2014 (Amendment 1), as the voters directed: to acquire and restore our remaining natural areas. On January 10, 2017, the Federation filed its Amended Complaint against the Florida Legislature, Florida Senate and House leaders and state agencies, specifically, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Services, [continue reading…]
Three Key West children were saved from drowning Saturday by quick-thinking Good Samaritans. Rev. Daniel John Anspach had just come home to his West Isle apartment when he noticed three kids at the pool. From his second floor balcony, he observed them jump into the pool’s deep end. He watched for a few seconds and realized they did not surface. His nearby neighbor Diana Reshetko Rosa and her father Anatoly Reshetko also saw the incident, and all three heroes bolted to the children’s rescue. Anspach [continue reading…]
Monroe County took several steps Wednesday to create a framework for dealing with County roads that need to be adapted to sea-level rise. This continues the small County’s leadership in addressing climate change adaptation at the local level. At its January monthly meeting, the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners first adopted the final report of the “Monroe County Tidal Flooding Pilot Roads Project” for the Twin Lakes community in Key Largo and the Sands community on Big Pine Key. The BOCC also approved moving [continue reading…]
by Thomas L. Knapp……. “Elections have consequences,” outgoing US president Barack Obama once told Republican congressional leaders, and “I won.” He was right. One consequence of the 2016 election, in which the Republican Party maintained its House and Senate majorities and got a president of their own party, is the near-certain, near-future repeal of the Affordable Care Act, aka “ObamaCare.” What will replace ObamaCare? That’s far less clear, but president-elect Donald Trump, in a January 14 interview with the New York Times, promises “insurance for [continue reading…]
Running With The Bulls: Ernest Hemingway’s Grandson John to Offer Presentation at the San Carlos Institute as Key West Art & Historical Society Distinguished Speaker
In 1926, Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Sun Also Rises” portrayed a dangerous, 875-meter run with bulls in Pamplona, which would subsequently become one of the most famous events in the world because of it. On Thursday, January 26 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Hemingway’s grandson and Key West Art & Historical Society’s Distinguished Speaker guest John Hemingway will appear at the San Carlos Institute to present his own unique experience with the run and the Pamplona Posse affiliated with it. Every morning at 8am [continue reading…]
The Experiment in International Living invites Monroe County, FL, high school students to enter our Global Leaders Essay Contest. Ten (10) to fifteen (15) winners will be chosen to receive competitive scholarships, ranging from $1,000 to one full scholarship, toward an Experiment program for this summer. Scholarships can be applied toward the program fee for any of the more than 30 programs in 20-plus countries. The Experiment offers.* Additional need-based financial aid will be made available to those who exhibit need in the application process. [continue reading…]
by Kim Pederson……. So, static electricity. Not something you think about every day. Not something you likely consider even on those days when your hair suddenly decides to jump up and go off in search of the invisible Van de Graaff generator someone or something just turned on in the room. Not even when you notice the cat hairs clinging to your t-shirt appear to be auditioning for some yet-to-be-announced Fantasia sequel. I’m only thinking about it now because of a Salon article that popped [continue reading…]
by Ray Jason……. There is only one town here in the Archipelago of Bliss, and although it is in a beautiful seaside location, it has avoided the curse of gentrification. You would never confuse it with a cutesy, sterile, tourist destination that beckons to the cruise ships. But even though it fails the “postcard perfect” test – it gets an A for Authenticity. And it would get an F from any Social Engineer. In my previous essay, I discussed how those who are obsessed with [continue reading…]
Feeding the Cats by Malcolm Robert Willison –again! I fed them an hour ago at 3 a.m. And why not now? They like to think they’re special and that we love them. They complain to us midnight and midday just I suppose to have something to say: the little one at 5 a.m. twittering in his throat or running across our sleeping faces. Then the big one comes and chews on my poems –flung pillows make not much difference to him or the poems. But [continue reading…]
Florida Keys Mosquito Control District swore in three commissioners prior to its January 17, 2017, Board Meeting in Marathon, Florida. Commissioners Brandon Pinder, Stanley Zuba, MD, and Jill Cranney-Gage were officially sworn in for their new four-year terms by the Honorable Ruth Becker. Commissioner Cranney-Gage represents District 1 (Portion of Key West through Key Haven). Commissioner Pinder represents District 3 (Portion of Key West). Commissioner Zuba represents District 4 (Marathon – except for Gulf side up to 64th street – up to Plantation Key). ~~~~~~~~ [continue reading…]
Please hold your calendar open for our upcoming community meeting. The meeting will again be held at the Marriott Beachside starting at 6 PM. As with our prior community meetings, my expectation is that it will last about 1 hour. I will send out an agenda approximately 10 days prior to the meeting. If you would like a particular topic addressed, please send me back a note. As always, this meeting is open to the community, not just the voters of District 5. Please feel [continue reading…]
February 14, 2017 Free weddings and holy union ceremonies for locals of Monroe County. Provided to couples are the minister, the church, bouquet/boutonnière to borrow, taped music, and the opportunity to take pictures in the sanctuary and garden area. Couples must register together, at the church office. Please call Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center at 305-296-5888 for a registration appointment time. Weddings and holy union ceremonies will be conducted on Valentine’s Day at 8:00 am, 10:00 am, noon, 2:00 pm, and 4:00 pm. Unity [continue reading…]
Attendees can bid on the works of over 50 Florida Keys artists, ranging from renowned masters to emerging talents, at the Anne McKee Artists Fund fine art auction on Friday, Feb. 10th. The annual auction raises money for project-based grants to Monroe County visual, literary and performing artists. This year the auction will be held at The Studios of Key West at 533 Eaton Street. The doors will open at 7pm and the auction will begin at 8pm under the guidance of auctioneer Tom Luna. [continue reading…]
Held as a fundraiser for the tiny historic island called Pigeon Key in the tropical Florida Keys, the two-day juried Pigeon Key Art Festival attracts exemplary artists and quality buyers from across the globe. The event takes place February 4 & 5 at the Marathon Community Park, MM49, Marathon FL. and offers more than 70 fine artists and craftsmen, delicious local cuisine and live art and auction by preeminent celebrity marine life artist, Wyland. Enjoy historical reenactments, entertainment, children’s activities and educational programming highlighting the [continue reading…]
Famed photographer Curt Richter to speak at lecture series On Monday, Jan. 23, the Key West Friends of the Library welcome Curt Richter as speaker at their lecture series. The talks take place at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. Admission is free. The presentation is at 6:00 p.m., but seating begins at 5:30 on a first come first served basis. Richter has spent many years visiting Key West getting to know its people and its arts community. He has captured the city’s uniqueness [continue reading…]
Sports writer and broadcaster Frank Deford to speak on January 30 Monday, Jan. 30, the Key West Friends of the Library will welcome Frank Deford to their Speaker Series podium. Lectures are at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. Admission is free. The talks begin promptly at 6:00 p.m., but seating begins at 5:30 on a first come first serve basis. Frank Deford is a well-known sports writer and broadcaster. He wrote his first piece for Sports Illustrated in 1962, and is currently the [continue reading…]
Naked Wanted Woman Arrested for Hitting Deputy A woman wanted on an outstanding warrant answered her door with no clothes on when deputies went there to serve the warrant. She then attacked the deputies and threatened to kill them. 53 year old Kim Larman of Silver Springs Drive in Key Largo was wanted for contempt of court reference a violation of an injunction for stalking. Sgt. Scott Ward and Deputy Christopher Kilmurray knocked on her door at 9 p.m. Wednesday. She answered the door completely [continue reading…]
The Key West Police Department is looking for motivated candidates who want to become police officers. The police department is looking to sponsor several academy recruits in the upcoming session of the Law Enforcement Academy at the Florida Keys Community College Institute of Criminal Justice. These sponsorships are a rare opportunity to be hired by the Key West Police Department and earn a salary while working toward becoming a sworn officer. In addition, these academy recruits will not have to worry about tuition, uniforms, fees, [continue reading…]