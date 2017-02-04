An Islamorada woman was arrested today for kidnapping her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend. During the attack, she threatened the woman with a knife, gagging her and tying a rope around her neck.

The incident took place January 27th. 51 year old Laura Bauler reportedly entered the victim’s residence on Parker Drive without permission. The victim was in bed at 11:45 p.m. when Bauler allegedly forced her out of bed at knifepoint. The victim states Bauler then tied a kitchen towel over her mouth and tied a rope around her neck, all the time threatening to kill her with the knife she was holding. Continue reading »