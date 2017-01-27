Key West’s Hospital Privatization Deal: A Preliminary Autopsy

by  Arnaud and Naja Girard…….

Once upon a time Key West had a large piece of land on Stock Island where our Hospital District built a brand new hospital. It was meant to “protect the availability of needed hospital services to residents of the district, including indigent residents.” That was 1972.

By 1999 the Hospital District had signed a deal which, in essence, privatized the entire lower Keys hospital care system. The deal went down in the midst of intense controversy, as a completely opaque and troubling operation. Most of the players and the ultimate price tag had been kept secret from the public until this week. Continue reading »

Community Health Systems and Anti-Trust Law: Some monopolies are more legal than others

Martha K. Huggins, Ph.D……

I grew up hearing my grandfather and his son, my maternal uncle, rail against  the Sherman Anti-Trust Act.[i]  I had no idea what they were talking about, but I knew I should believe that ‘Anti-Trust” actions by government were bad.  My grandfather, an independent prospector for metal ores, between 1886 and the early 1900s—broken only by his Spanish-American War (1898) service—increasingly sold his paltry take of gold, silver, or copper ingots to mining syndicate representatives, among them the Anaconda Copper Company. My grandfather’s simple tools—his hands, a digging spade, and crude sieve—were made obsolete by the powerful mining syndicates’ modern machinery and highly-trained engineers who turned mining into a predictable science. Mining’s monopoly took away my grandfather’s joy and the psychological rush of prospecting. Monopolization of mining reduced my uncle to a poorly paid mine worker. Continue reading »

Charter Schools, Busing and Ethnicity

by Dr. Larry Murray…….

Several weeks ago, the Key West Collegiate High School announced that it was expanding for the 2017-2018 school year by adding a middle school. That announcement touched off an intense, sometimes heated debate, on the School Board and elsewhere regarding the role of charter schools in our county. Continue reading »

Oceanside Marina Update 

Oceanside Marina November 2002 (State Archives of Florida/McDonald)

by Naja Girard…….

Oceanside Marina has now officially opened its 175-room “Ocean’s Edge” resort to tourists from all over the world. But there’s still no satisfactory determination as to the legal status of the operation. Is it a “175-room hotel” created without the 175 transient building allocations (ROGOS) required by law or is it a collection of “attached” condos prohibited from engaging in vacation rentals in that particular zoning district (Mixed Use – MU)? Continue reading »

Harry Bethel: Put the Amphitheater Question to Voter REFERENDUM

Mayor & Commissioners, The Truman Waterfront Park is a very sensitive issue with the residents of this community. We don’t need all these controversy’s about the Amphitheater. It is very simple when the property was turned over to the City of Key West it was for the enjoyment of our residents. I know in your hearts that you know that an Amphitheater is NOT NEEDED, nor wanted. Please one of you that voted in the affirmative can bring this back before the City Commission, please [continue reading…]

Thirty Female Deer at National Key Deer Refuge Fitted with Radio Collars that Will Help Track Them as Refuge Gears Up for Fawning Season

NATIONAL KEY DEER REFUGE, Fla. — Thirty adult female Key deer are now able to “pop” their collars…radio collars, that is. Over a three-day period that started Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, specially-trained Key deer researchers from Texas A&M University and veterinarians and biologists from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service captured and placed electronic tracking collars on Key deer at Big Pine and No Name Keys. These are small, lightweight flexible vinyl collars, specially made for Key deer. These collars allow the Service to more [continue reading…]

Detectives Seek Help Locating Third Suspect in Marathon Beating

UPDATE: Friday, January 27, 2017 1:45 PM:  Two out of the three men wanted for putting a Marathon man in the hospital this past turned themselves in today. 24 year old Luis Garcia Barrera and 21 year old Carlitos Garcia were booked into jail on aggravated battery charges. The charges stem from a fight which took place early Sunday on 65th Street Oceanside in Marathon. A third man who took part in the fight is still wanted on an outstanding warrant. Detectives say they are [continue reading…]

Man Wearing Court Ordered GPS Tracking Device Charged With Home Invasion Robbery

A man wearing a court-ordered GPS tracking device and his brother were arrested yesterday and charged with home invasion robbery. Deputies Matt Dowling, Freddy Rodriguez and Lazaro Valdes responded to a trailer at 6500 Maloney Avenue, #28 at 11:30 a.m. and met with the 23 year old victim who was bleeding from injuries to his head. He told them two men had just robbed him and pistol whipped him with a black semi-automatic handgun. He was able to identify his attackers as 32 year old [continue reading…]

Deputies Need Help Locating Suspect Who Fled Hospital Before Deputies Were Able to Arrest Him

Sheriff’s deputies say they need help locating a suspect in a drug related incident that took place on Stock Island Saturday morning. Deputies Joshua Gordon, Jon Riggs and Sgt. Linda Mixon responded to 2nd Street and Maloney Avenue at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to reports of an unconscious man behind the wheel of a running vehicle. When they arrived, they found 40 year old William Stokes of Big Coppitt Key, passed out behind the wheel of a silver colored Toyota. The car was in gear and [continue reading…]

UPDATE on Stolen Motorcycle Case…

UPDATE: Jan 24, 2017 After publication of photos and video clip on social media and in area publications, Detective Leon Bourcier received  five separate Crime Stoppers tips identifying the suspect in the photos and video as 28 year old Jesse Barnett of Marathon. Investigations and interviews with friends of Barnett put him in the vicinity of Grassy Key, where the motorcycle had been recovered, on the approximate date the motorcycle was stolen. Numerous people identified the person shown in the photos and video stealing the motorcycle as [continue reading…]

Sheriff’s Crime Report

Man arrested for gun threats on Big Coppitt Key A 21 year old Big Coppitt Key man was arrested this morning for making threats with a gun. Sheriff’s dispatchers received a call at 7:45 a.m. of a man waving a gun in the vicinity of Barcelona Drive on Big Coppitt Key. Detectives David Cruz and Spencer Curry were in the area and responded. The suspect was reported to be wearing a gold sweater and a belt with a Chrome belt buckle. They found Douby Ernest [continue reading…]

Monroe County Fire Rescue Respond to House Fire in Lower Keys

At 10:36 a.m. Thursday, Monroe County Fire Rescue responded to a fully involved fire of a two-story house at 26 Bay Drive in the Bay Point subdivision, around mile marker 15 in the Lower Keys. “The first company arrived, station 10 out of Sugarloaf, and the house was completely involved from top to bottom and side to side,” Monroe County Fire Chief James Callahan said. “The guys and gals went into defensive mode and did a good job to contain the fire to the house [continue reading…]

Holy Moly, Statement of Odd

by Kim Pederson……. I’ve taken to saying “Holy Moly!” lately (or, alternatively and redundantly, holy moley) whenever something surprises or dismays me. I don’t know why. Mostly, I assume, to avoid blurting out other things that might not be appreciated by those within earshot. I realized just now, though, that I have no idea where the expression originates or how it gained its present usage. So, going right to that world’s foremost unimpeachable source, Wikipedia, I learned that “holy moly” came into use in 1892 [continue reading…]

Friends of the library Book Sale Sat., Feb. 4, 2017  

Friends of the Key West Library will sponsor their February book sale on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 in the Palm Garden next to the library, 700 Fleming Street. Many sale tables, with discards of Library books, CDs, and DVDs, all 4 for $1.00. You’ll find art, biography, cookbooks, history, hobbies, pet care, nature, geography, novels and non-fiction by your favorite authors, and many other categories. Children’s and coffee-table books are at low prices. Baked goods supplied by the Bahama Village Music [continue reading…]

Why Trump is Doubling Down on the Voter Fraud Fraud

by Thomas L. Knapp……. “In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide,” US president-elect Donald Trump tweeted in late November, “I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” Kind of a sore winner. And now that he’s no longer just president-elect but actually president, he’s doubling down and says he “will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD …” That’s dumb. And dangerous. Dumb because voter fraud is almost non-existent. There are rare cases [continue reading…]

Buildings that Blend Nature and City

A skyscraper that channels the breeze … a building that creates community around a hearth … Jeanne Gang uses architecture to build relationships. In this engaging tour of her work, Gang invites us into buildings large and small, from a surprising local community center to a landmark Chicago skyscraper. “Through architecture, we can do much more than create buildings,” she says. “We can help steady this planet we all share.”

32st Annual Key West Craft Show – January 28 and 29

One of the Keys’ largest and most anticipated craft shows is right around the corner. The 32nd annual Key West Craft Show runs Saturday, January 28th and Sunday, January 29th from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Nearly 100 artisans will be on hand for the show at Caroline and Whitehead Street in Old Town Key West. Sponsored by the Key West Art Center, the show features an array of wares and crafts from all over the United States. The selection committee was thrilled [continue reading…]

MCSO Vehicle Auction Scheduled

The Sheriff’s Office will be auctioning off 21 surplus vehicles, one surplus traffic sign trailer and a surplus outboard motor in February. Anyone interested in participating in the auction can find a list of the items to be auctioned on the Sheriff’s Office website, www.keysso.net. Bidding instructions and forms are also available on the website, or can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office Headquarters building at 5525 College Road on Stock Island. Anyone with questions can contact Fleet Manager Johnnie Young at 305-293-7477 or [continue reading…]

May Sands Montessori “Great Gala” Raises Funds to Support Public School of Choice

May Sands Montessori student Isabela Barr holds out a handcrafted lampshade created by she and fellow classmates for the live auction component of her school’s annual gala, while her mother and gala organizer Layla Barr entices the crowd for their bids. The “Great Gala- Bal Masque” held January 20 brought together more than one hundred revelers- a mix of the school’s parents and community members- who enjoyed an evening of dancing, dining, and a silent and live auction of items generously donated by many local [continue reading…]

Key West Art & Historical Society Film Series Continues at Custom House Museum with “Museum Hours”

Key West Art & Historical Society’s film series continues on Thursday, February 2 at 6:00pm in the Helmerich Research & Learning Center at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front Street with “Museum Hours,” a New York Times Critic pick that explores the links of life and art by acclaimed filmmaker Jem Cohen. When a Vienna museum guard befriends an enigmatic visitor, the grand Kunsthistorisches Art Museum becomes a mysterious crossroads that sparks explorations of their lives, the city, and the ways in which works of [continue reading…]

Big Pine Academy Students Create Cards for Orphans Living in Leogane After Hurricane Mathew Devastates the Island

  Last November, Hanna Antonides, a senior at Key West High School and an active member of local nonprofit One World One Canvas (OWOC) organized art workshops for the Big Pine Academy first and fifth grade classes, in which she taught a lesson on the importance of charity and the students created cards for the orphans at The Church of The God of Prophesy Orphanage in Leogane, Haiti. With help from art teacher Ms.Conny, the entire school created cards decked out with crayons and lollipops for each [continue reading…]

Classical Sundays with Joe Hydro

Vals des Loges by Roland Dyens There will be live classical and Spanish guitar music every Sunday from 11am to 2pm at Key West Bite. (920 Caroline St. in old town) It’s a new local friendly spot and a great place to have brunch, drinks, or just enjoy the music on the outdoor patio. Joe Hydro borrows tunes from all around the world, from the 1700s to contemporary music, from classical to jazz, old Brazilian and French music, there’s a bit of everything, but all [continue reading…]

Friends of the Key West Library Host David Lowe Feb. 6

Monday, Feb. 6, the Key West Friends of the Library will welcome David Garrard Lowe to the podium. The lecture series takes place at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. Admission is free. The presentation is at 6:00 p.m., but seating begins at 5:30 on a first come first served basis. Mr. Lowe is a well-regarded lecturer, cultural historian, and author. His articles have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, American Heritage, House & Garden, and City Journal, amongst other publications. [continue reading…]

Key West Art & Historical Society to Offer 8 Week Short Story Writing Workshop at Fort East Martello Museum

Every Monday from February 6 to March 27, from 12:00-2:00pm, budding writers will have the opportunity to hone technique and develop critical reading skills in an 8-week short story writing workshop led by author Jessica Argyle set to meet at Fort East Martello. Argyle, who has an MA in Creative Writing from Concordia University and has published a book of short stories, a novel, and in multiple literary magazines, will provide a series of situational prompts and exercises stressing various elements of writing: plot, setting, [continue reading…]

Save The Date: SALT Gallery to Exhibit Lincoln Perry’s New Work: Special Preview Party on February 4

SALT Gallery welcomes the public to a special preview of new works by acclaimed artist Lincoln Perry from 6pm-8pm on Saturday, February 4 at their 830 Fleming Street location. Celebrated for his murals and edgy narrative figure paintings with saturated palettes and multifaceted architectural compositions, Perry’s SALT Gallery exhibit will feature more than a dozen oil pastels on paper that highlight his interest in abstraction that maintains a figurative element. The intertwining figures he offers both “manage or fail to connect,” he says, suggesting “murky [continue reading…]

KW Sunrise Rotary Golf Tournament

Charity golf tournament features $1 million hole-in-one shootout. Golfers stand to win big money and a variety of prizes at the 24th Annual Key West Sunrise Rotary Golf Classic on Feb. 26 at the Key West Golf Club. Player registration is now available for the tournament benefiting local charities and college scholarships. Prizes are awarded for first, second and third place in each flight as well as closest to the pin, longest drive, straightest drive and longest putt. Sinking a hole-in-one on any par 3 [continue reading…]

Key West Art & Historical Society Distinguished Speaker Series Welcomes Calusa Indian Expert Theresa Schober

On Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Key West Art & Historical Society welcomes Distinguished Speaker Series guest Theresa Schober, an archaeologist, educator and much noted expert on Calusa Indian life, to the Helmerich Research & Learning Center on the third floor of the Custom House Museum. Also a museum consultant, Theresa is co-curator of the traveling art exhibition ‘ArtCalusa: Reflections on Representation.’ She provides workshops on Florida history and is Executive Producer of a forthcoming documentary film about the Calusa [continue reading…]

Rachel Starnes to Speak at Friends of the Library Lecture Jan. 30

The Key West Friends of the Library is delighted to welcome writer Rachel Starnes to the podium Monday, Jan 30 at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. Admission is free. The talks begin promptly at 6:00 p.m., but seating begins at 5:30 on a first come first serve basis. Rachel Starnes’ essays have appeared in The Colorado Review and Front Porch Journal. She has lived in Scotland, Texas, Saudi Arabia, Florida, California, and Nevada. Starnes’ first book is the memoir, The War At Home, [continue reading…]

Hog’s Breath Entertainment

Nashville singer-song writers Chris Gelbuda and Daphne Willis Premiere at the Hog’s Breath Chris Gelbuda and Daphne Willis take the Hog’s Breath’s mid-shift, 5:30 – 9:30 pm, Jan. 30 – Feb. 5. Gelbuda has written songs with a long list of Nashville’s top writers, including Jeffrey Steele, Paul Monk, and Kylie Sackley to name only a few. Willis has Chicago roots and Texas ties, but went to Nashville to record her first album. She recently released her third album, Inside Out. JW Jones Band, Canada’s [continue reading…]

Free Zonta Journey to Success Career Advancement Workshop

Key West Zonta Club Again Presents “Journey To Success” Workshop Provides Business Skills to Help Women Begin and Advance In Careers The Zonta Club of Key West again presents “Journey to Success” a workshop designed for women and high school students searching for employment or currently working in Key West and the Lower Keys who are ready to enhance their career skills. It will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017, from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton Street in [continue reading…]

