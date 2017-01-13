Oceanside Marina / Time for an Independent Opinion?

Jan 132017
 

Oceanside Marina November 2002 (State Archives of Florida/McDonald)

Editorial by Naja Girard…….

For the past 2 weeks The Blue Paper has been reporting on the controversial new hotel that just opened at Oceanside Marina on Stock Island. “Have you seen this article?” asked Commissioner Heather Carruthers in an email to the Planning Director, Mayte Santamaria, “Are the premises correct? Have we been hoodwinked? Or do they not have all the information? I think this warrants a response.”

This week Ms. Santamaria, produced a 22-page document. It provides little direct analysis but is, rather, a compilation of information about the property. “Amazing job!” wrote, Growth Management Director, Christine Hurley, after receiving Ms. Santamaria’s emailed report.

But is it? We will let the reader be the judge of that.  We’ve published the Planning Director’s full report [use link above] and here we look again at the questions raised previously along with the County’s explanations (or lack of explanation.) Continue reading »

KATHY REITZEL WILL GET HER DAY IN COURT

Jan 132017
 

Kathy Reitzel

by Dennis Reeves Cooper…….

Former Monroe County School District Financial Director Kathy Reitzel will finally get her day in court. Circuit Judge Mark Jones’ dismissal of her wrongful termination lawsuit in September 2015 has been reversed by the Third District Court of Appeal. Continue reading »

Women’s March on Duval Day

Jan 132017
 
Women's March on Duval Day

Commissioners Jimmy Weekley, Richard Payne and Sam Kaufman proclaimed January 21st Women’s March on Duval Day during last week’s City Commission meeting. “The Universal Declaration of Human Rights recognizes the inherent dignity and equal and unalienable rights of all members of the human family as the foundation of freedom, justice and peace in the world,” reads the proclamation. The march is the local manifestation in support of a planned march on Washington the protection of women’s rights, safety, and health. The Women’s March on Washington [continue reading…]

Last Stand Annual Meeting Features Author Cynthia Barnett

Jan 132017
 
Last Stand Annual Meeting Features Author Cynthia Barnett

Last Stand will hold its annual meeting on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 6:00 pm, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton Street in Key West. This year’s program features award-winning environmental journalist and author Cynthia Barnett on the human relationship with weather and climate, and what that history has to tell us about adapting to future climate change. Ms. Barnett is the author of three books on water, including her latest, Rain: A Natural and Cultural History, longlisted for the National Book Award, [continue reading…]

In Honor Of Our WWII Veterans – National Wings Of Freedom Tour Landing In the Keys

Jan 132017
 
In Honor Of Our WWII Veterans - National Wings Of Freedom Tour Landing In the Keys

The Wings of Freedom Tour of the WWII Vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, North American B-25 Mitchell and P-51 Mustang Announce Unique Display at the Florida Keys International Airport From January 30th to February 2nd. In honor of our WWII Veterans ~ The Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour Brings Extremely Rare Bomber and Fighter Aircraft for Local Living History Display as Part of 110-city Nationwide Tour WHAT: Participating in the Collings Foundation’s WINGS OF FREEDOM TOUR, B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine O [continue reading…]

Woman Charged [Again] with Using Car as Deadly Weapon

Jan 132017
 
Woman Charged [Again] with Using Car as Deadly Weapon

A Key West woman is facing a felony charge and several misdemeanors after she attempted to run down a City employee with her car. Katerina Devlin, 37, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, criminal mischief and a municipal ordinance violation, all stemming from her wanting to use a private bathroom. Devlin was attempting to access private bathrooms at Land End Village, and public works employees directed her to the public bathrooms. Devlin became angry and began screaming at them, then [continue reading…]

Hospital Management Company [CHS] Won’t Break Contract Early or Share Control…(Not Yet)…

Jan 132017
 
Hospital Management Company [CHS] Won't Break Contract Early or Share Control...(Not Yet)...

Lower Florida Keys Hospital District Board Chairman, James Padget, has shared the response to his December 15th letter to Community Health Systems Chief Executive Officer Wayne Smith. In his letter, Padget asked whether CHS would consider amending its agreement to allow the District more control over operations or possibly breaking its 30-year lease early. Extending the contract period was also mentioned in the Chairman’s letter.

Who’s More Anti-American, Russia Today or the US Director of National Intelligence?

Jan 132017
 
Who's More Anti-American, Russia Today or the US Director of National Intelligence?

by Thomas L. Knapp……. Someone should take US Director of National Intelligence James Clapper aside for a talk. He desperately needs to be told that when you’re deep in a hole, the first step toward getting out is to stop digging. Clapper’s been in such a hole since 2013, when he got caught lying to Congress about the National Security Agency’s surveillance of and data collection on Americans. Oops. On January 6, he fired up a backhoe and dug himself six feet deeper when his [continue reading…]

Trump Inauguration

Jan 132017
 
Trump Inauguration

Dear Editor, As a yearly visitor to Key West, I understand the Conch Republic’s distance from worries of the Mainland. Still, I am shocked by the absence of any evidence of protest of the tainted election of an incoming bigot, homophobic, misogynist as President of the US (including all of Florida). What gives, Key West? Mindy Brown

Book Review: Don’t Read This Poetry Book

Jan 132017
 
Book Review: Don’t Read This Poetry Book

Book Review by Kirby Congdon……. Don’t Read This Poetry Book by Edgardo Alvarado-Vazquez Key West, Fl: Seastory Press, 2016 www.seastorypress.com ISBN 078-1-936818-36-5 This collection of drawings, obituaries and poems is a compendium, just now published in 2017. The flippant title suggests reticence about being in the public eye. However, as we get into this collection we become more aware of the depth of Mr. Vazquez’s life. There are references to Berlin, to the avantgarde artist, Keith Haring,  to the poet Rilke, to family, the Spanish [continue reading…]

Historical Theatrical Exchange

Jan 132017
 
Historical Theatrical Exchange

Although Key West sits 90 miles north of Havana, sometimes in the Florida Keys it feels like Cuba is more of a sibling than just a neighbor. Many of the oldest families in Key West are Cuban transplants, having come to the United States either before the two countries’ relations became strained or after, when it was a far more difficult and arduous journey. As a result, the island is imbued with a distinctly Cuban spirit and the Cuban cultural influence on local art and [continue reading…]

And Now for a Little, Very Little, Peace and Quiet

Jan 132017
 
And Now for a Little, Very Little, Peace and Quiet

by Kim Pederson……. It’ everywhere, it’s everywhere! No, I’m not talking about Chicken Man. That’s “he’s everywhere, he’s everywhere!” I’m talking about noise pollution, one of the banes of living in developed societies that can drive you not just literally but actually crazy. You likely know what I’m talking about and if not, here’s the definition: noise pollution is “disturbing or excessive noise that may harm the activity or balance of human or animal life.” So what does noise pollution–generated outdoors mostly by machines, transportation [continue reading…]

Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Jan 132017
 
Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The City of Key West invites the community to join in celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, January 16th from noon until 4 p.m. at Nelson English Park at 300 Catherine Street. The family-oriented celebration will include free food, bounce houses, inspiring speeches, a parade and more in honor of the civil rights pioneer. Rev. Dr. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his work in the civil rights movement. He was assassinated in Memphis in 1968 for his [continue reading…]

Marathon Friends of the Library Speaker Series

Jan 132017
 
Marathon Friends of the Library Speaker Series

Friends of the Marathon Library Speaker Series Features Key West Mystery Writer Michael Haskins Michael Haskins, author of nine books in his Mick Murphy Key West Mystery series will be the featured speaker on Jan. 19. The location of the talk is St. Columba Episcopal Church, 451 52nd Street, Gulf side. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Haskins’ writing career began with journalism and in 2008 his first book was published. At the time he worked as the public information officer for the City of Key [continue reading…]

Late Chief Assistant State Attorney Honored

Jan 132017
 
Late Chief Assistant State Attorney Honored

Mayor Craig Cates and City Commissioners Richard Payne and Sam Kaufman have proclaimed January 7th through the 15th as Manny Madruga Week in honor the dedicated Chief Assistant State Attorney who died in November. Commissioner Payne, a retired judge, spoke compassionately to Madruga’s daughter Natalie and her mother Annie, remembering Madruga as a consummate public servant dedicated to justice. Chief Assistant State Attorney Manuel E. “Manny” Madruga, following graduation from the University of Miami Law School in 1990, served his entire 27-year legal career as [continue reading…]

Trauma Star Transported Record 528 People in 2016

Jan 132017
 
Trauma Star Transported Record 528 People in 2016

The Trauma Star air ambulance program just ended a record year over the busy holiday weekend, transporting four people who were critically injured in a fatal, head-on collision in the Lower Keys to a Miami trauma center. With that horrific Dec. 30 accident, Trauma Star’s total number of patients flown in 2016 was 528. That is 131 more patients flown than was the case in 2015, when the previous record was set with 397. Of those 528 patients flown in 2016, the breakdown is: 114 [continue reading…]

Mayor Recognizes Mentors Month

Jan 132017
 
Mayor Recognizes Mentors Month

In honor of National Mentoring Month, Mayor Craig Cates and Commissioner Sam Kaufman proclaimed the month of January as Take Stock in Children Month. Take Stock in Children is the premier Florida scholarship and mentoring organization which has served more than 800 students. The proclamation “commends and honors its 270 volunteer mentors for the assistance, advice, and guidance they provide during weekly mentor sessions, making a positive difference in the students’ lives and improving their self-confidence and belief that a college degree is attainable.” The [continue reading…]

Filmmaker Steve DeGroodt to Present ‘The Life & Times of Dr. Henry Perrine’ at the Custom House Museum

Jan 132017
 
Filmmaker Steve DeGroodt to Present ‘The Life & Times of Dr. Henry Perrine’ at the Custom House Museum

Thursday, January 19, at 6 p.m., the Key West Art & Historical Society welcomes L.A.-based filmmaker Steve DeGroodt who will show his documentary film ‘The Life & Times of Dr. Henry Perrine.’ Perrine, a 19th century botanist and plant explorer, was first recognized for his research with Quinine as a medical cure for malaria and established the first agricultural enterprise in the Florida Keys. Having spent time as a U.S. Consul to Yucatan, Perrine introduced many beneficial tropical plants from Mexico and the Caribbean to [continue reading…]

Key West Art & Historical Society Distinguished Speaker Series Guest Tom Hambright to Give Encore Presentation

Jan 132017
 
Key West Art & Historical Society Distinguished Speaker Series Guest Tom Hambright to Give Encore Presentation

  Florida Historian and Former Navy Patrolman Tom Hambright’s Thursday, January 12 Key West Art & Historical Society Distinguished Speaker Series presentation at the Custom House Museum is sold out. Due to popular demand, an encore presentation has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, at 6:00pm. Hambright, a Retired Lieutenant Commander, will recount important events and his own personal experiences with the Navy in Key West. Tickets are available at kwahs.org/event/the-navy-in-key-west. $5 for members; $10 for non-members. The Distinguished Speaker Series project is sponsored in [continue reading…]

Larger-Than-Life Sculpture Inspired By Iconic World War II Era Photograph Installed at Custom House Museum

Jan 132017
 
Larger-Than-Life Sculpture Inspired By Iconic World War II Era Photograph Installed at Custom House Museum

Tuesday, January 10, more than 30,000 pounds of bronze were moved around on the Custom House Museum stairs when a New Jersey-based sculpture installation team proceeded to de-install the existing J. Seward Johnson sculpture “Time for Fun” which depicts Renoir’s “Dance in the Country” and replace it with another by the same artist. Visitors to the Key West Art & Historical Society’s Custom House Museum will now be greeted by “Embracing Peace,” a 25-foot tall bronze sculpture inspired by a world-famous photo shot by Alfred [continue reading…]

Kmart FREEBIE for Students with Good Report Cards

Jan 132017
 
Kmart FREEBIE for Students with Good Report Cards

Getting good grades in school is always a priority. Now there’s an extra reward for studying hard! Kmart is hosting a Star Student Report Card Program to celebrate the ridiculously awesome achievement of getting good grades. Now through January 31, elementary and middle school students are encouraged to visit their local participating Kmart with their report card in hand. A report card with A’s and B’s earns a free Emoji backpack clip. Students must simply just present their report card to store management to receive [continue reading…]

Half-Marathon on Sunday Could Cause Traffic Congestion Around Key West International Airport

Jan 132017
 
Half-Marathon on Sunday Could Cause Traffic Congestion Around Key West International Airport

Due to the 19th Annual Key West Half-Marathon that takes place Sunday morning (Jan. 15) along South Roosevelt Boulevard, there is expected to be traffic congestion around Key West International Airport. For people traveling on flights that depart Key West before noon Sunday, please give yourself extra time getting to the airport to accommodate for possible traffic delays. The best route to drive into the airport: take Flagler Avenue or North Roosevelt Boulevard to South Roosevelt Boulevard and go south – so the airport entrance [continue reading…]

Domestic Abuse Shelter Holding ‘Virtual’ Race

Jan 132017
 
Domestic Abuse Shelter Holding 'Virtual' Race

The Domestic Abuse Shelter’s annual fundraiser is taking a hi-tech approach you won’t want to miss! Instead of getting up early and driving to No Name Key, hunting for a place to park and getting jostled by the crowd when the starter gun goes off, you can run for them on your own schedule anytime between Jan. 22-28. Pick your own route, select your running buddies, put your favorite tunes in your ears and either walk or run a 5k route, track it on any [continue reading…]

Key West Art & Historical Society Partners with Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition in New Toddler Program

Jan 132017
 
Key West Art & Historical Society Partners with Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition in New Toddler Program

Young children and their parents have an opportunity to learn more about their cultural heritage through the efforts of the Key West Art & Historical Society and their newest partnership with Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition. Together, they will offer Littles on the Lawn, a new education program that celebrates storytelling while inviting children and parents to explore the Key West Lighthouse and the artifacts, dioramas, and immersive exhibits housed at the Keeper’s Quarters Museum located at 938 Whitehead Street. “The idea behind providing weekly [continue reading…]

Artist and Historian Sharon Wells Partners with Key West Art & Historical Society to Offer Historic Architecture Walking Tour: Naval History is First Up

Jan 132017
 
Artist and Historian Sharon Wells Partners with Key West Art & Historical Society to Offer Historic Architecture Walking Tour: Naval History is First Up

For history buffs or anyone wanting insight to the classic architecture of Key West, Key West Art & Historical Society will host a series of educational and entertaining walking tours led by local artist and historian Sharon Wells on the third Saturday of each month from January through March. The first will be offered on Saturday, January 28 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, with a focus on Key West’s rich naval history along the waterfront. This tour will begin at The Custom House Museum [continue reading…]

New Key West Art & Historical Society Exhibit Salutes the Navy

Jan 132017
 
New Key West Art & Historical Society Exhibit Salutes the Navy

The Key West Art & Historical Society celebrates the connection between the U.S. Navy and the island of Key West with a new Custom House Museum exhibit, ‘The Navy in Key West’ which launches with a special opening party on Friday, January 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and runs through December 2017. The exhibit opens in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of Naval Air Station Key West and explores how the island and the navy have relied on each other by highlighting unique images, artifacts, uniforms [continue reading…]

Littles on the Lighthouse Lawn

Jan 132017
 
Littles on the Lighthouse Lawn

Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is excited to announce our newest program, in partnership with the by Key West Art & Historical Society: Littles on the Lighthouse Lawn. Starting January 14, 2017, families are invited to come enjoy playing on the beautiful lighthouse lawn and develop friendships with other local children and parents. The Lighthouse is located at 938 Whitehead Street. Littles on the Lighthouse Lawn: meets the 2nd Saturday morning of the month from 10 – 11:30 am is open to any family with [continue reading…]

Calling All Kids to the Kitchen!

Jan 132017
 
Calling All Kids to the Kitchen!

FLORIDA STUDENTS GET COOKING FOR DAIRY COUNCIL’S GRIDIRON CHALLENGE Fuel Up to Play 60 Initiative Calls for Recipe Submissions from Elementary and Middle School Students ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Yogurt, cheese, milk … the options are endless when it comes to cooking with dairy products. And to prove just that, the Dairy Council of Florida is now accepting recipes for its fourth annual Gridiron Cooking Challenge, a fun-filled cooking competition for elementary and middle school students throughout Florida. The initiative, which is designed and supported [continue reading…]

Southernmost Magnolia at B.O.’s Fish Wagon Thursdays

Jan 132017
 
Southernmost Magnolia at B.O.'s Fish Wagon Thursdays

Southernmost Magnolia, the Key West version of the renowned New England band Magnolia, plays a unique blend of Cajun, country, and bluegrass music. Led by singer and guitarist Maggie Moniz, with local fixtures Steve Gibson on mandolin and Cindy Jefferson on bass, and world-famous Chuck Sherman on pedal steel, they play good time music sure to get your head boppin’, your toes tappin’, and your feet movin’. They will be making sure everyone can let the good times roll at B.O.’s Fish Wagon every Thursday [continue reading…]

Hog’s Breath Entertainment

Jan 132017
 
Hog's Breath Entertainment

West Texas Singer-Songwriter Cliff Cody Plays the Hog’s Breath Saloon West Texas singer-songwriter Cliff Cody plays the Hog’s Breath Saloon, 400 Front St., mid-shift gig – 5:30 – 9:30 p.m. Jan. 16 – 22. “Chasin Whiskey,” Cody’s first recorded cut was recognized as a highlight of Julie Roberts’ album “Men and Mascara” by Rolling Stone Magazine. Since first playing the Key West Songwriters Festival, Cody has become a favorite and regular performer in the Keys. His soulful voice and story telling style of writing has [continue reading…]

Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club SHOW & SHINE Sunday January 15th

Jan 132017
 
Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club SHOW & SHINE Sunday January 15th

The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club (FKSCC) holds its monthly SHOW & SHINE this Sunday, January 15th. This event is for the lovers of classic, custom, and street rod automobiles of all years and makes. Fords, Chevys, trucks, Ratrods, lowriders, and chrome loaded motorcycles. If it cool and on wheels it will be here. This fun afternoon event is free to all, starts at noon till 3pm. The event continues at the Sugarloaf Lodge, on Sugarloaf Key.MM17. Prizes, 50/50 good food and cold beverages are [continue reading…]

Key West Sunrise Rotary Welcomes Gellers

Jan 132017
 
Key West Sunrise Rotary Welcomes Gellers

Dave and Gerry Geller are the newest members of Key West Sunrise Rotary. After careers in civil engineering and sales that took them across the country and to Saudi Arabia, the New York natives retired to Key Haven from Vero Beach, Florida, in 2015. The Key West Sunrise Rotary Club in the Conch Republic, established in 1988, provides community service, supports charities and funds college scholarships through events including BrewFest and a golf tournament. The club meets on Fridays at 7 a.m. at the Marriott [continue reading…]

Oceanside Marina Part Two: The “Condo Wars”

Jan 062017
 
Oceanside Marina Part Two: The "Condo Wars"

Just as we were wondering whether Pritam Singh’s soon to open “175-room Hotel” on Stock Island was legal, The Blue Paper received an interesting tip. Pritam Singh is suing 7 of his neighbors for alleged unlawful vacation rental use of their condos at Oceanside Marina. He wants them to rent long-term. The $100 million question is whether there is in fact any difference between those old condos (2003) and the new ones recently built by Mr. Singh at that very same marina. They look like [continue reading…]

Guest Column: On Sanctuary Cities

Jan 062017
 
Guest Column: On Sanctuary Cities

by Sheldon Davidson……. Key West email and letter writers, hostile to the proposal of Commissioner Jimmy Weekley to have our city become a sanctuary city, have accused major American cities, such as, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, of breaking federal law for protecting and failing to pursue undocumented immigrants. The principal argument advanced has been that sanctuary cities, a term undefined in law, are required by federal law to actively assist federal agents in arresting and deporting such aliens.

Are You a Giver or a Taker?

Jan 062017
 
Are You a Giver or a Taker?

In every workplace, there are three basic kinds of people: givers, takers and matchers. Organizational psychologist Adam Grant breaks down these workplace personalities and offers simple strategies to promote a culture of generosity and keep self-serving employees from taking more than their share.

