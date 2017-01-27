by Arnaud and Naja Girard…….

Once upon a time Key West had a large piece of land on Stock Island where our Hospital District built a brand new hospital. It was meant to “protect the availability of needed hospital services to residents of the district, including indigent residents.” That was 1972.

By 1999 the Hospital District had signed a deal which, in essence, privatized the entire lower Keys hospital care system. The deal went down in the midst of intense controversy, as a completely opaque and troubling operation. Most of the players and the ultimate price tag had been kept secret from the public until this week. Continue reading »