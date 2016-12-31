The second major head-on collision in two days at the 16 mile mark on Highway U.S. One involved a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy who, after crawling out of his overturned patrol car unscathed, without missing a beat, ran over to assist passengers in the two other vehicles involved.

Deputy Daniel Hill reported that he was northbound at 12:30 a.m., returning to his Marathon duty post after transporting a prisoner from Marathon to the Stock Island Detention Center. He said he saw an oncoming vehicle pull into his lane of travel and it was too late to avoid the crash.

There were no major injuries involved in the crash.

Local resident Kurt Doerfel was driving south on U.S. when he came upon the overturned patrol car. He provided the video footage and photographs below to The Blue Paper.