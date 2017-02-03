Sheriff’s deputies and detectives are still taking reports today of multiple vehicle burglaries which took place overnight in Marathon.
As is the usual case, all the vehicles targeted were unlocked, including one vehicle parked on Morton Street on Grassy Key with a Glock 9mm handgun inside which was stolen. Continue reading »
by Rick Boettger…….
Judge Koenig Supports Self-Recused Judge Helms, Requiring a 3rd Amendment of Plaintiffs’ Case
The installation of grinder pumps up the Keys in many homes that should have gravity systems has gotten a dedicated group of citizens to the barricades. In my mind, there is no doubt this was a foolish and illegal decision made by FKAA and the County. The Dump the Pumps group simply wants a judge to look at the same statutes that I’m looking at and agree that gravity, not grinder pumps are required. The folly of installing pumps dependent on electricity on private landowners’ property, which are useless when the power dies and wear out regularly, is prima facie evident, and wise statutes enforce the proper use of gravity systems. I believe any judge who actually gets to the stage of reading the statutes will agree. Continue reading »
In an effort to avert the 8.9% increase in windstorm insurance rates scheduled to take effect across Monroe County Florida on Wednesday, FIRM (Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe, a non-profit advocacy group for property owners in Monroe County) petitioned (on Tuesday) for the assignment of an independent Administrative Law Judge to conduct a formal administrative hearing on the issues raised by FIRM concerning the rate increase. The petition requests a delay in implementing the increase until the petition is heard. Continue reading »
I look at the day
with arms out and mouth open
singing natures song.
~ by Rodger Stuart Davis
[feel free to make this photo your desktop screen saver …]
Rodger’s photography books are available on Amazon.
by Bill Hunter……. Dear Editor, The jury’s out on adequate parking but the developer certainly gets ‘Landscaper of the Year Award.’ A gravel parking lot is now beautiful residences. The occupants are not our children or workforce. These residences house tourists. A consequence of redevelopment is the loss of the working part of a waterfront marina leaving a 175 room tourist hotel and the condominium slips created long ago.
[A note from the Editor: We don’t usually accept Letters to the Editor that are unsigned. But we are making an exception this time. The Blue Paper, like the anonymous author of the letter below, would like to extend an invitation to readers who have had interactions with the Monroe County Building or Planning Departments to consider sharing them on this page. Please share your thoughts and experiences, good or bad. You can use the comment section below that way we’ll keep any discourse on this subject all in [continue reading…]
by Walter Lagraves……. Dear Editor, Mr Knapp’s recent comments denigrating the necessity of a comprehensive investigation into the issue of voter fraud are simply wrong and wrong headed. Contrary to Mr. Knapp’s claim that voter fraud is “rare”, it is not. The reality is that there is sufficient anecdotal and real evidence that voter fraud is a mechanism often used by political operatives that rises to the level of requiring investigation. It is the quality and quantity of that evidence that gives rise to sufficient [continue reading…]
Please join me for our upcoming community meeting. What: Commissioner Romero Community Meeting When: Monday, February 6 Where: Marriott Beachside Hotel Time: 6:00 PM Agenda Topics: Amphitheater Truman Waterfront Green space, children’s activities, mounted patrol Community Kitchen At new City Hall Sanctuary City Designation South Roosevelt Blvd 2 or 4 lanes Downtown Parking Garages Hospital and Medical Helicopter Update Vehicles for Hire – Uber / Lyft … and other topics as time allows As with previous meetings, this one is targeted to last 1 hour. [continue reading…]
Key Largo man arrested for fleeing from deputies A Key Largo man is in jail after fleeing from Sheriff’s deputies in his vehicle to avoid an arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Scott Ward was on patrol and noticed a black Dodge Charger, running, parked at a business that has been closed for several months at the 102.2 mile marker. He stopped to see what the vehicle was doing there. The driver was identified by his driver’s license [continue reading…]
by Kirby Congdon……. One may wonder if the Beat movement will have had an affect on the poets who followed them. This writer received a new collection from the American poet Jack Veasey with a cover by the literary figure, Ian Young, in Canada. A reader may be curious as to the influence the Beat period may have had on Veasey. It is a pleasure to be able to say that his book is an engaging one, always holding the reader’s attention with both skill [continue reading…]
by Kim Pederson……. I see it over my head all the time here. On clear nights that is. Usually hanging directly above, it seems, the street where my house (and we) live. I’m speaking of (well, writing of) the constellation Orion, of course. We see it so often here because Orion sits on the celestial equator, which is the projection of the earth’s equator into outer space. We’re on the same plane or near enough to it here in Key West. Orion shares this plane [continue reading…]
by Ray Jason……. I spend a lot of time away from people – so that I can better understand people. But today I needed to surround myself with real people. A week of intense research on where Humanity is being herded has profoundly shaken me. I’m sitting in my favorite café here in the Archipelago of Bliss, gazing out on the main street, which should be called Avenida Anomaly, since it is so detached from the modern world. It is delightfully out of synch because [continue reading…]
by Kalo Clarke……. I contemplate Pee-wee’s face and words framed on my wall: Don’t Hate I’m pretty sure for this occasion he would caveat but scrutinize Adding my own flowing song to the flexible body America I go to Yoga class 11-12:30 leaving my TV tuned to the Weather Channel to tell Nielsen the whole damned world isn’t watching the raising of the right hand the 35 I-do-solemnly-swear words impossible images of prez #45 with Abe Lincoln’s Bible I grumble at Pee-wee about ominous imperatives: Lock [continue reading…]
Wednesday morning Jane Gardner, proprietor of ‘Jane’ on Simonton Street, presented the Key West Police Mounted Unit with cupcakes, carrots and $2000 worth of new specialty tack and equipment, the result of fundraising efforts the local businesswoman conducted over the holidays. Jane, in turn, was presented with a plaque from the Unit, thanking her for her contribution and support. Why a fundraiser for the horses? The City budget provides for the stable at the Truman Waterfront, feed, hay, and basic equipment. But it is public [continue reading…]
Go to www.mixdeity.com for Full Calendar of Events and Tickets The “Jazz Age Retrospectacular” is an event series that takes a fun and youthful look at Key West’s history and culture through the lens of America’s most iconic musical era, the Jazz Age (1920’s-1950’s). Our goal is to educate and inspire audiences of all ages through a variety of interactive music performances and events that showcase the era’s music and culture, as well as the Florida Keys history and regional influence. Our interactive events include: [continue reading…]
As part of the February-April 106th birthday celebration of America’s foremost 20th century playwright and Key West resident, the Tennessee Williams Key West Exhibit announces a series of public competitions for prose writers, poets, and professional and amateur painters. The submission deadline for the short story writing and poetry contests is March 8 with possible publication in an on-line journal; the deadline for registering for the plein air painting contest is March 3 and the painting will take place on the morning of March 4, [continue reading…]
On Sunday, February 12th, United Way of the Florida Keys will host a Valentine’s Day Jazz Brunch at the Lobster Crawl Bar and Grill. The brunch will be from 11:30-2pm on Fiesta Key (mile marker 70) and features live music from a local jazz trio. Tickets are $65 per person or $25 per child and are available on the United Way website: www.keysunitedway.org. The brunch will include an Endless Champagne and a Bloody Mary Bar, cinnamon roll French toast, local hogfish Oscar, smoked salmon platter, [continue reading…]
Launched in 2012, the Zonta Club of Key West is again sponsoring its annual Heart Health Initiative to bring attention to the fact that heart disease is the number one killer of women in the United States. One in three women die of heart disease or stroke, according to the American Heart Association. Because prevention and early detection are paramount, Zonta has again partnered with Womankind to provide free comprehensive blood screenings to women in the lower Keys community regardless of income or insurance status. [continue reading…]
The Key West Friends of the Library welcomes Rebecca Wallwork as speaker on Mon., Feb. 13, as part of their lecture series at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. Admission is free. The talks begin promptly at 6:00 p.m., but seating begins at 5:30 on a first come first serve basis. Rebecca Wallwork is a writer, editor, and content director from Miami Beach. She is currently a writer in residence at the Studios of Key West. Wallwork specializes in digital content for travel [continue reading…]
The Rotary Club of Sunset Key West is hosting the 1st Annual Manny Madruga Domino Tournament on Saturday, February 11th at The Southernmost House, 1400 Duval Street, Key West. Registration will begin at 6:00pm with the games commencing at 6:30pm. This event will honor Manny and the funds raised will benefit suicide awareness and prevention efforts in the Florida Keys along with a criminal justice scholarship in Manny’s name. “Manny truly defined being a Rotarian by constantly serving his community and always loving and supporting [continue reading…]
A Mosaic of the Keys 400 original 6×6 canvases unveiled! Join us for the Grand Opening Reception! Tuesday, February 7 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Murray Nelson Government & Cultural Center 102500 Overseas Hwy, MM 102.5 Bayside, Key Largo The 5th Annual Connections Project is dedicated to Cris Sandifer. Special Thanks to: Friends of the Key Largo Cultural Center Key Largo Chamber of Commerce Art Guild of the Purple Isles
Week-Long Festival Showcases the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges: Second Annual Outdoor Fest Set for March 11th – 18th
For anyone wanting an up-close take on the great outdoors, a celebration of the National Wildlife Refuge system in the Florida Keys is just around the subtropical bend. US Fish and Wildlife Service’s Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex and their Friends group FAVOR announce their second annual Outdoor Fest—a full week of action-packed days filled with family-friendly, mostly free outdoor adventures and hands-on activities—set for Saturday, March 11th through Saturday, March 18th. “The National Wildlife Refuge System is part of America’s network of amazing [continue reading…]
2 TX Poets Laureate – Feb 16 Poetry Reading at Key West Library & National Parks Tour – Words of Preservation
Two Texas Poets Laureate Embark on 3-Year Arts Project “Words of Preservation: A Poets Laureate National Parks Tour” Fort Worth, TX – Texas Poets Laureate Karla K. Morton and Alan Birkelbach, both award-winning writers with eleven published books, will travel to Florida’s Dry Tortugas National Park February 15-21, 2017 as part of Words of Preservation: A Poets Laureate National Parks Tour, a 3-year joint arts project the two poets launched last year during the National Park System’s 100 year anniversary. They will visit 50 or [continue reading…]
Monroe County Homeless Services Continuum of Care, Inc. Meeting of Board of Directors, February 9, 2017
Monroe County Homeless Services Continuum of Care, Inc. Meeting of Board of Directors February 9, 2017 10:00 AM Offices of Wesley House Family Services 1304 Truman Avenue, Key West, Florida By Video Wesley House Family Services 99451 US 1/OSH, Suite 200, Key Largo, Florida Regular meetings of the Board are held the second Thursday of each month and are open to the public. For information concerning the Continuum of Care and its mission or to obtain a copy of the meeting agenda, contact L. John [continue reading…]
TOM RUSH IN CONCERT Saturday Febuary 4th, 8pm Next up in the Blue Heaven Songwriters’ Series at The Studios is American folk and blues singer Tom Rush. Tom Rush’s shows are filled with the rib-aching laughter of terrific story telling, the sweet melancholy of ballads and the passion of gritty blues. Although he’s known for his live performances, Rush’s albums are also legendary; The Circle Game, according to Rolling Stone, ushered in the singer/songwriter era. CUPID’S ARROW BINGO at the GREEN PARROT Monday Febuary 6, 7-9PM [continue reading…]
The 23rd Annual Pigeon Key Art Festival is Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm at the Marathon Community Park (MM 49 – not on the island itself). The family-friendly show will feature 70 fine artists, renowned marine wildlife artist Wyland who will paint live at 11 am and 2 pm, historic, marine and education exhibits and hands-on art opportunities as well as food, beer and wine concessions. Two champion sand artists will create the Island and [continue reading…]
Motown and music lovers will delight in the Music at Martello program kicking off on Saturday, February 11 at 3:00 pm at the historic Fort East Martello with the legendary Myles Savage and his star-studded cast who make way to Key West during their “Motown Party Farewell Tour” for a three-hour performance that will groove and move fans of all ages. “It’s a last chance to connect with some of the members left from these great American icon groups,” says Myles Savage, the lead vocalist [continue reading…]
Southernmost Magnolia, the Key West version of the renowned New England band Magnolia, plays a unique blend of Cajun, country, and bluegrass music. Led by singer and guitarist Maggie Moniz, with local fixtures Steve Gibson on mandolin and Cindy Jefferson on bass, and world-famous Chuck Sherman on pedal steel, they play good time music sure to get your head boppin’, your toes tappin’, and your feet movin’. They will be making sure everyone can let the good times roll at B.O.’s Fish Wagon every Thursday [continue reading…]
The Loons are a couple of, well, loons, who believe in the magic of music, who believe that music is meant to be enjoyed for the way it can move the hearts, spirits, and thoughts of those who hear it – not just sell drinks and food. The fun they have performing transfers to the audience, and a good time is had by all. Unusual instrumentation including mandolin, ukulele, and dulcimer, even conch, kazoo, and xylophone, provides settings for their soprano and baritone voices. This [continue reading…]
Artist Michael Palmer has been selected as the 2017 recipient of the Anne McKee Artist’s Fund’s Miriam B. Good Award. Palmer, who has painted professionally for more than 40 years, has spent more than half of that time as a Key West working artist and contributor to the annual Anne McKee fine art auction. Of his association with the Anne McKee Fund he says, “There have been many auctions in Key West, but the Anne McKee auction holds a special place for me. Artists have [continue reading…]
Key West Art & Historical Society to Offer Travel Photography Workshop with Acclaimed Photographer David H Wells
On Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5, acclaimed photographer and instructor David H. Wells will lead “The Tools of Travel Photography,” a three-day workshop that will help photographers become versatile in their skills and fluid in their process, using minimal gear to achieve a maximum of results. The workshop will begin with a presentation on Friday, March 3 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the Custom House Museum’s third floor Helmerich Research and Learning Center. Wells will present the skills needed for good travel photography, including: the [continue reading…]
Select your medium of choice and join Annamarie Giordano in Life Drawing sessions at Fort East Martello on Tuesdays and Fridays through March 31 from 11am-2pm. Her three-hour workshops, featuring nude models in short and long poses, are open to all levels of artists. “Life Drawing is the art of drawing the human figure and bringing it to life,” says Giordano. “Every pose is a new challenge and adventure in learning perspective, angle, and light. Regular practice sharpens your drawing skills of observation and your [continue reading…]
PROuuD had a fun time at their January gathering. They played an escape game using their brains and collaboration skills to: unlock some “weapons” (Nerf guns), shoot zombies and unlock pizza. After enjoying their pizza, they played a game called “Keep Talking and No One Explodes”. Dividing into 2 groups, the teens again used their communication skills to defuse a virtual bomb in an allotted amount of time. The culminating activity was a short scavenger hunt where all participants received a pair of silly socks [continue reading…]
Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT) Marathon high school youth, Rachel Philcox (left) and Alyssa Turner volunteer on Saturday, January 28 at the Marathon Family Fun Fest. The young women distributed information regarding the dangers of smokeless tobacco in advance of Through With Chew week, February 19-25, 2017. The SWAT youth advocates work to educate and unite students against the alleged manipulation and targeting of youth by tobacco companies. For more information, visit monroe.flhealth.gov.
City Commissioner Sam Kaufman, during last week’s City Commission meeting, proclaimed January 28th as International Women’s Flag Football Association Day. The International Women’s Flag Football Association is a union of women’s and girls’ flag football teams, leagues, and individual players from around the world, run by women. Their mission is to provide an opportunity for all females regardless of race, nationality, age, skill level, economic status or sexual orientation to enjoy healthy competition, have fun, develop teamwork skills, learn fair play, good sportsmanship, create new [continue reading…]