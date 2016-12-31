Sheriff’s Deputy Involved in Head-On Collision / Second in Two Days Near MM 16 on US 1

Photo credit: Kurt Doerfel

The second major head-on collision in two days at the 16 mile mark on Highway U.S. One involved a Monroe County Sheriff’s deputy who, after crawling out of his overturned patrol car unscathed, without missing a beat, ran over to assist passengers in the two other vehicles involved.

Deputy Daniel Hill reported that he was northbound at 12:30 a.m., returning to his Marathon duty post after transporting a prisoner from Marathon to the Stock Island Detention Center. He said he saw an oncoming vehicle pull into his lane of travel and it was too late to avoid the crash.

There were no major injuries involved in the crash.

Local resident Kurt Doerfel was driving south on U.S. when he came upon the overturned patrol car. He provided the video footage and photographs below to The Blue Paper. Continue reading »

Oceanside Marina: Bait & Switch

Oceanside Marina November 2002 (State Archives of Florida/McDonald)

He is renowned for his real estate prowess, selling 100-million-dollar hotels in Key West as if they are going out of style: Parrot Key Resort on Roosevelt Boulevard in 2014 sold for $100,000,000 and only 1 year later, in March of 2015, The Marker near Key West Bight sold for $96,250,000).

Pritam Singh, dubbed the Donald Trump of the Keys, is now ready to unveil his latest creation: Ocean’s Edge Key West on Stock Island (the old Oceanside Marina). People will say, “It’s a true Pritam Singh”: A high class bright white hotel emerging out of luxuriant clouds of palm fronds and flowering trees, dipping its feet into the blue waters of the Florida Straits. Continue reading »

GUEST COMMENTARY: PEER Follows Up on FKAA's Fake Environmental Assessment

by Margaret Blank…….

Keys media generally serves to downplay the failings of FKAA officials. FKAA documents reveal that Toppino has done over $20 million with the FKAA in the last ten years – $12.4 million of that on the Cudjoe Regional project alone, despite public reports of only $1,000,000 in FKAA contracts. Not only that, Toppino benefited heavily from questionable bid shuffling on the now-failing Big Coppitt project, the details of the bidding process closely guarded from the public. If you want to know how the FKAA’s systems are performing you have to go to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s (FDEP) Oculus database and look for yourself. Continue reading »

Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi's Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

As we are about to ring in the New Year, Monroe County’s Board of County Commissioners and our County government staff are proud of what was done to enhance the lives of our citizens and visitors this past year. Below are the some of our top accomplishments for 2016.

1. Passage of the 2016 Florida Keys Stewardship Act:

The County’s legislative team worked together with State Rep. Holly Raschein, Sen. Anitere Flores and the Key’s municipalities to pass this new state legislation. It includes a $5-million annual appropriation for 10 years for land acquisition. It also expands the types of water projects eligible for funding. Continue reading »

Sheriff's Crime Report

Man charged with multiple burglaries on Little Torch Key A Little Torch Key man is in jail charged with multiple burglaries on Little Torch Key. Deputies responded to Lobster Tail Trail on Little Torch Key Christmas morning to reports of multiple vehicle burglaries. When they arrived, they began speaking with victims and discovered two attempted residential burglaries and a boat burglary as well. Investigations led officers to a home on Coral Shores Road, Little Torch Key. They identified several people who lived in the house [continue reading…]

"We're in the Clown Car to Crazy Town"

That is how one federal employee explained why he could not predict what would happen to the environmental program where he works in the coming months. While the impending Trump presidency shares some hallmarks of previous transitions under Reagan and George W. Bush, there are fundamental differences. So, while PEER has been to this rodeo before, we have not seen this set of crazy cowpokes. One big difference is how capricious and changeable the Trump campaign and transition has been. One day he says human-induced [continue reading…]

About That Foreign Meddling in US Presidential Elections …

by Thomas L. Knapp……. So we had an election and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump won it. If I had all the ink that’s been spilled on why and how Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, I’d be an ink tycoon. Much of what passes for analysis focuses on alleged “foreign meddling” in the election. There certainly was some of that. There always is. But some meddlers get more attention than others. Mainstream anti-Trump opinion leaders claim that the Russian government, at the [continue reading…]

Three Teens Saved from Capsized Vessel

  Marine Deputy James Hager found and rescued three Orange County, California teens today from a capsized vessel offshore of Little Torch Key. The boys, 18 year old Zachary and 16 year old Jacob Sowder and 18 year old Brent Shishido, were on board a 22 foot rental boat about 2.5 miles off of the ocean side. They were anchored in about 30 feet of water when their boat started taking on water. By the time they got the anchor line cut, the boat had [continue reading…]

Flora and Fauna of the Florida Keys Course Enrollment

FIU has opened enrollment for our third semester (January – April 2017) of Flora and Fauna of the Florida Keys. This course consists of ten classes, each one a Saturday morning field trip (walking on easy trails) through a different part of the Florida Keys. Use the active link above to access the course registration website.

Veterans Apologize to Japan For Using Nuclear Weapons

St. Louis, MO. Veterans For Peace, a national organization made up of military veterans and military family members, released an apology to the people of Japan for U.S. usage of nuclear weapons. This apology is in conjunction with a call to President Obama to also apologize to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his upcoming visit to Pearl Harbor. Veterans For Peace expresses our deepest condolences to all those who were killed and maimed, and to their families. We apologize to the Hibakusha, the survivors of [continue reading…]

New Coming-of-Age Novel Recalls South Florida in the Stormy 1960s

Author Book Signing and Q&A Friday, January 6 at 6:00 PM Books and Books at The Studios of Key West 533 Eaton St, Key West, FL 33040 Laced with humor and peopled with colorful characters, The Skinny Years, by award-winning author Raul Ramos y Sanchez, recalls South Florida during the 1960s, a decade rocked by the seismic shocks of the cold war, the civil rights movement and the hippie counter culture. Called “gritty and witty” by Foreword Reviews, The Skinny Years is drawn from memories [continue reading…]

The Treachery of Perceptions

by Kim Pederson……. Merriam-Webster announced recently that its “Word of the Year” for 2016 is “surreal.” MW chose this word because…well, let them explain: Surreal is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year because it was looked up significantly more frequently by users in 2016 than it was in previous years, and because there were multiple occasions on which this word was the one clearly driving people to their dictionary. The MW editors also note that there were three major look-up spikes for surreal in 2016: one [continue reading…]

End Game

by Kirby Congdon……. The consistency of science lets us extract from the vast multiplicity of the universe the common sense of reason that we need to stay sane. At the same time, we, as individuals, try, through control or persuasion, to be exceptions to the norm. We do this by either avoiding any risk of death or, with elaborate fantasies, deny it. On top of that one side of us wants everything to remain the same so that, in effect, we remain in a second childhood, [continue reading…]

Carol Munder's Photogravures Featured at SALT Gallery: Exhibit Preview on January 7th

In our speedy, digital world, Carol Munder is a photographer of a rare kind. Her photogravure images are based on a 200-year-old method of image-making, a sophisticated photomechanical processes she has been investigating since 2003. Her newest photogravures will be revealed in an exhibit throughout January with a special preview on Saturday, January 7th from 6pm-8pm at SALT Gallery on 830 Fleming Street. Unlike a photograph, where the image is typically made directly on photo paper in the darkroom, the photogravure image is made when [continue reading…]

Friends of the Library Book Sale Jan. 7

Friends of the Key West Library will sponsor their first book sale of 2017 on Saturday, January 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 in the Palm Garden next to the library, 700 Fleming Street. Many sale tables, with discards of Library books, CDs, and DVDs, all 4 for $1.00. You’ll find art, biography, cookbooks, history, hobbies, pet care, nature, geography, novels and non-fiction by your favorite authors, and many other categories. Children’s and coffee-table books are at low prices. Baked goods supplied by Key West [continue reading…]

Edible History Continues with Conch Revival Picnic at Fort East Martello, Cook-off Adds Delicious Twist

Key West Art & Historical Society and Isle Cook Key West are celebrating the new year with another Conch Revival Picnic— a heritage dinner featuring a cornucopia of classic Key West/Conch recipes— set for Wednesday, January 11, 2017 @ 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm at Fort East Martello in Key West. In addition to the dinner, attendees can enjoy classic conch games like bocce and dominoes along with music by singer songwriter Ben Harrison. “This event allows Conch Cuisine to have its voice,” says Martha [continue reading…]

Rescheduled Zonta Pier House Goes Pink Fundraiser for Mammograms

RESCHEDULED Pier House Goes PINK! Event for Breast Cancer Awareness and Zonta Key West Membership Drive On Thursday, January 5th, the Zonta Club of Key West will hold its third annual Pier House Goes PINK! party to benefit the ABC (Awareness Breast Cancer) Walk/Run Fund. The rescheduled event which was postponed in October when tropical storm conditions prevented the party, will be held from 4:30 to 7:00pm at the Pier House Resort and Spa, One Duval Street, Key West. The ABC Walk/Run Fund provides free [continue reading…]

Key West Theater – Updated Events

JUST ANNOUNCED (on sale Wed at 12pm): 03.25 The Dan Band (6:30pm & 9:30pm) UPCOMING CONCERTS: newly added/changes in dates are bolded below 01.06 The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band 01.08 A Night of Key West Soul with Coffee Butler & Friends 01.12 Dave Mason – limited tickets 01.15 Jonathan Edwards 01.21 Phil Vassar w. Shastina Chiles 01.29 The Sunday Ramble 02.10 Shane Mauss (Comedian) 02.11 Colin Hay 02.12 The Outlaws 02.14 Puddles Pity Party 02.21 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes 03.01+02 Alan Cumming [continue reading…]

Burnpile Opens to Raves at the Key West Theater

“It’s a really busy time of year. But this play is worth making time for. ‘Throw Me On The Burnpile And Light Me Up’ at the Key West Theater is memoir, drama and performance that held my attention for more than an hour, straight up. Years from now, we’ll be bragging to people that we saw this play, and this actress, back in the day.” This is just one of the many reviews from enthusiastic audience members who have attended this electric new play at [continue reading…]

Southernmost Magnolia at B.O.'s Fish Wagon Thursdays

Southernmost Magnolia, the Key West version of the renowned New England band Magnolia, plays a unique blend of Cajun, country, and bluegrass music. Led by singer and guitarist Maggie Moniz, with local fixtures Steve Gibson on mandolin and Cindy Jefferson on bass, and world-famous Chuck Sherman on pedal steel, they play good time music sure to get your head boppin’, your toes tappin’, and your feet movin’. They will be making sure everyone can let the good times roll at B.O.’s Fish Wagon every Thursday [continue reading…]

Music Together in the Keys' 10-Week WINTER Term

Music for newborns, infants, toddlers & families Music Together in the Keys’ 10-week WINTER term begins Jan. 3, with all new CDs, books and activities. The international, science-based program offers family fun for newborns through 4-year-olds and the adults who love them. Trained, registered Music Together educators teach sophisticated musical concepts with play, sparking amazing development in young brains. Classes meet weekly, on Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday, in the cheerful Fellowship Room of the Church of Christ, 1700 Von Phister St. Registration is now open [continue reading…]

Lt. Bogoeff Named Firefighter of the Year 2016

Key West Fire Chief Michael Davila announced the Firefighter of the Year for 2016 at the December Key West Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Lt. Jason Bogoeff has served since January of 2006. During his decade with the City, Lt. Bogoeff has demonstrated an outstanding work ethic and an unwavering positive attitude toward both fellow firefighters and citizens in the community. He was a member of the first Fire Academy before being hired and continued his education, eventually becoming certified in almost every team provided by [continue reading…]

Officer Revoredo Named Officer of the Year 2016

Key West Police Chief Donie Lee announced the Officer of the Year for 2016 at the December Key West Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Officer Nicholas Revoredo first came to the Key West Police Department in 2005 as a department-sponsored cadet in the academy. Upon graduation, he was sworn in and began as a road patrol officer. He has also served as a mounted patrol officer and is currently a member of the Marine Unit. He is the point person for port security operations, and he [continue reading…]

Building Inspector Richardson Named Employee of the Year

Key West City Manager Jim Scholl announced the Employee of the Year for 2016 at the December Key West Chamber of Commerce luncheon. City Plans Examiner and building Inspector Terry Richardson has been with the building Department since 2013. “I first met Terry in 2004 and worked with him as a contract inspector,” said Building Official Ron Wampler in his nomination letter. “He proceeded under his own volition to apply to the state of Florida for his Electrical Plans Examiner license through validation of experience [continue reading…]

Wounded Warrior Bicycle Ride

Warriors will arrive at the VFW Post 10211 in Key Largo at Mile Marker 102 Oceanside, at approximately 8 AM, on January 6th (Friday). After gathering their bikes, they will begin their journey South on US 1 headed to Key West. First rest stop will be at Coral Shores High School. They will then continue their ride on down to Holiday Isle. After visiting the Dolphins Facility in Marathon, they will ride across the seven mile bridge. The following day, they will enter Key West [continue reading…]

Mentalist/Magician at the Hog's Breath's Writers' Room

World recognized mentalist/magician Nickolas Tweety Preforms one night only At the Hog’s Breath’s Writers’ Room Nicolas Tweety will appear Thursday, Jan. 5th, doors open at 8 pm, at the Hog Breath Saloon’s upstairs Writers’ Room. Prices for the unique show for locals with Monroe County ID are $10. Tickets, at the door for others is $20. Tweedy’s show is not at all what you expect from a magic show. He is a mentalist first and magician second. You are going see some of the most [continue reading…]

Hog's Breath Entertainment

Joel Nelson Plays the Hog’s Breath Saloon Local troubadour Joel Nelson plays the at the Hog’s Breath Saloon outdoor stage Jan. 3 – 5, from 1 – 5 p.m. Nelson has been a popular afternoon entertainer at the Hog’s Breath for some time now, so stop by and see why he helps fill the restaurant and bar during the luncheon afternoons. Dennis McCaughey Plays the Hog’s Breath Saloon Dennis McCaughey, lead vocals, rhythm guitar and harmonica for the trop-rock band Tropical Soul, will play the [continue reading…]

Man Shoots, Kills Friend with Shotgun

A Marathon man admitted to shooting and killing his friend after an altercation Friday night in Marathon according to the office of the Monroe County Sheriff. The 47 year old suspect, Gary Moore, called the Sheriff’s Office after shooting his 46 year old friend, John Stevens in the stomach with a shotgun.

