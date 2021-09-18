Sheriff and State Attorney Did Great Work Solving 2017 Murder

For the last 4 years Sheriff Ramsay, State Attorney Ward and their extraordinary investigators left no stone unturned as they diligently pursued, procured and scientifically assessed all evidence related to Ms. Bonneville’s murder. Their deliberative and steadfast criminal investigation provided the definitive data necessary to make an arrest and proceed with the prosecution of her alleged murderer.
This was a difficult case to solve, as post Hurricane Irma damage provided an opportunity for the “roofers from hell” types to descend upon the Keys and victimize those in need of home repair and landscaping assistance.
The murder victim was a 70 year old lady who loved her country and the veterans that served and sacrificed to preserve her way of life. She exhibited love, compassion and kindness to everyone that crossed her path.
Ms. Bonneville was particularly generous and uplifting towards those who needed a helping hand. Unfortunately, her benevolence and graciousness may have triggered the predatory interests of the criminal element that had descended upon us post Hurricane Irma.
Dan Schramm… Thank you for taking the time to comment on my ‘letter’. I appreciate your condolences addressing the murder of Mary Bonneville.
I’m privy to some of the intimate details regarding Mary’s death. I’m aware of the coordination between the Sheriff’s Office, State Attorney’s Office and other investigative agencies; required to deliberatively procure, identified and scientifically assessed evidence over a 4 year period, regarding Mary’s murder . Their collective investigations and scientific analysis resulted in the arrest of Mary’s alleged murderer.
Acknowledging their cumulative, steadfast and structured coordination in legally arriving at a place where an arrest could be made, should not go unnoticed.
I’m a validated and documented “corruption fighter”. I don’t take kindly to corruption and cover-ups. Please read my article “A Soldier’s Journey”, right next to the ‘letter’ you commented on. If not persuaded, perhaps my work getting a “wrongfully accused inmate” released from prison or my “In- Custody Killing of Charles Eimers'” articles, might convince you of my anti-corruption stance.
Mr. Schramm, both you and I are imperfect. Like everyone else on this earth, we’re riddled with flaws, shortcomings and character defects to one degree or another. Sheriff Rick Ramsay and State Attorney Dennis are not perfect. However, during my 72 years on the firing line of life, I’ve never witnessed or experienced a Sheriff’s Department and State Attorney’s Office managed by individuals possessing a higher degree of integrity and honor than Sheriff Ramsay and State Attorney Ward. I’ve been involved with them when their courageous actions, devoid of any personal or professional gain, caused justice and compassion to be introduced into the lives of those mistakenly and unfairly brought before the court. Their leadership has set a tone, in their respective departments, which demands strict adherence to a code of conduct that is transparent and accountable.
Mr. Schramm, given the case I set before you, I believe upon further review you’ll be able to generate a measure of gratitude and appreciation, for the heroic efforts that were required in arresting and bringing to justice the alleged murderer of our “Dear and Departed Friend”…
Blessings & Respect