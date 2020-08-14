INVESTIGATION: How the County Gave Away the Last Bit of Public Waterfront on Stock Island

by Arnaud and Naja Girard…

Once again the issue of public access to the ocean has pinned some Florida Keys residents against developers and the public officials they lobby.

With a promise to build affordable housing on Wreckers Cay’s now vacant trailer parks on Stock Island the private equity firm of Lubert-Adler asked the county to donate the end blocks of two roads which have been used for years as public waterfront access.

County officials do recognize the importance of public access to the water, the law clearly protects it. But the hope for 280 new affordable housing units seems to have taken precedence.

We’ve been following a group of stock island residents who argue that the laws protecting public access to the ocean should apply throughout the Keys, even in working class neighborhoods like Stock Island, and even if the business community needs more housing to staff its new hotels…

[Note: Those segments of the video below showing people in close proximity without masks were captured prior to the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic.]

DID YOU LIKE THIS STORY?

HELP KEEP LOCAL INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM ALIVE…

TO MAKE A MONTHLY OR A ONE-TIME VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTION

CONTRIBUTE:Become a “Patron” by signing up to give monthly support on Patreon by clicking on the orange button below:

OR

Use PAYPAL or your Credit Card

to give either monthly

or

a one-time donation

by clicking on the button below:

[You will be sending money to Blue Pimpernel LLC [dba Key West The Newspaper]

NOTE: CONTRIBUTIONS ARE NOT TAX-DEDUCTABLE

or if you have a PAYPAL account you can always use this link to send any amount you choose:

https://www.paypal.me/thebluepaper

or send check or money order made out to:

Key West The Newspaper

1214 Newton Street

Key West, FL 33040