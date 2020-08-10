O.K. We’ve got to ask: Are our school officials really unable to handle a misbehaving 8-year-old boy without calling for his arrest?

A video of Key West police officers arresting an 8-year-old boy at Gerald Adams Elementary School in December of 2018 is getting a lot of attention – and criticism – after attorney Ben Crump posted it to his Twitter page. According to Crump, the boy is special needs.

The recording shows a Key West officer trying to cuff the child after telling him he’s going to jail. Problem is – the kid’s wrists are too small. They end up cuffing him with his hands in front of his body before leading him from the school grounds to transport him to the Stock Island jail.

According to the arrest report, the boy had punched a teacher in the chest. Officer Michael Malgrat wrote in the report that the teacher, Ms. Ashley Henriquez, told him the boy wasn’t sitting in his cafeteria seat and after asking him to sit down multiple times she asked him to come and sit by her. She told the officer he refused and said, “don’t put your hands on me.”

According to the arrest report the teacher told the officer she then instructed him to walk with her (which he did) but that he told her, “My mom is going to beat your a**,” before punching her in the chest with his right hand.

Officer Malgrat wrote in the incident report that after punching the teacher the child “had his hands clenched in fists and he was postured as if he was ready to fight.” The 8-year-old was charged with a battery felony, but since he’s a juvenile what happened next in the courts is not something we can get a look at.

In the video, the child seems to be quietly sobbing. A school staff member comforts him before the police take him to their car.

The officer told the child, “I hate that you put me in this position, that I have to do this, alright. The thing about it is you made a mistake. Now it’s time to learn from it and grow from it, right? Not repeat the same mistake again.” Then he walks the child to the police car.

We wonder if he also hates that school administrators put him in that position?

What do you think?