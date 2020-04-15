Spread the love

















April 14, 2020

We hear it every day. “Social distancing is working. We’re flattening the curve!”

We’ve been keeping a spreadsheet with all the Monroe County coronavirus case and testing data that the Florida Department of Health provides each day. It’s now been 26 days since the first COVID-19 case was officially reported in the Keys (on March 20th). The total count is now 64 cases. We were curious to see what those numbers would look like when we plugged them into graphs. What does “our curve” look like? Is it indeed flattening as a result of all our efforts at social distancing?

Keep in mind as you look at the charts below that in other hard hit areas numbers of cases have doubled in 1-3 days. That’s a daily rate of increase of 33% to 100%. (New York) (Italy) . In Monroe County the case count is currently taking well over a week to double. The rate of daily increase in the number of cases was down to just 3% on Monday the 13th. No cases were reported on April 14th, although we might see some documented in FDOH’s April 15th morning report. Let’s hope this trend continues.

There have been questions about whether the number of cases we are seeing each day is merely a reflection of how many test results are being reported each day. We put together some graphs to show number of tests documented by date along with the number of new cases by date. (Scroll down to the end.)

(Note: We used the dates that FDOH actually entered cases into their database – as shown on their twice daily reports – which is not necessarily the same date that new cases were reported to the public. There are times when test results come to FDOH after they have completed their nightly 5:00 pm update. In which case the public documents do not reflect those new cases until the next day; usually the next morning.

The following graphs show data from Day 1 (March 20) through Day 25 – April 13th)

Note: These graphs were put together by The Blue Paper. The graphs are not “official” or “government approved.” Although we have spent many hours tracking the data and creating these graphs and have done our best to make them accurate and we believe they are accurate, it is possible that there may have been an inadvertent error when transferring the data. If you find any mistakes please let us know so that we can correct immediately.)