Unity of the Keys 2019 Enlightenment Series presents Dances of Universal Peace with Sufi Cherag Jemila Felisko accompanied by Mike Felisko on guitar.

Jemila Felisko is a Sufi Cherag and her husband, Mike, plays guitar for the Sufi Dances of Universal Peace. Their unique style of leading focuses on polishing the heart through music, moving meditation, attuning to love and especially attuning to joy.

Dances of Universal Peace

Friday January 4th at 6:30 pm

Saturday January 5th at 4:00 pm

Sunday January 6th during service and a Family Dance after Pot Luck Lunch

Events are open to all and are presented on a love offering basis.