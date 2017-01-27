by Thomas L. Knapp…….
“In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide,” US president-elect Donald Trump tweeted in late November, “I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally.” Kind of a sore winner. And now that he’s no longer just president-elect but actually president, he’s doubling down and says he “will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD …”
That’s dumb. And dangerous.
Dumb because voter fraud is almost non-existent. There are rare cases in which individuals will try to vote illegally. Former Republican congressman Todd Akin of Missouri, for example, who got caught voting at his old polling place after moving, presumably to hide the move from his constituents and opponents. But the key word is “rare.”
Voter fraud is not a strategy used by candidates and campaigns to move the needle on election results. Why? Because it’s just about the most expensive, burdensome, unreliable and risky way imaginable to do that. A successful voter fraud operation on any scale would require rounding up a whole bunch of people, trusting those people to cast the votes desired instead of just voting however they wanted to vote, and risking any or all of them getting caught (or sprouting a conscience) and blowing the operation. Too many co-conspirators and too many ways for things to go south fast and hard.
If we remove the letter “r” from the end of “voter,” things make more sense. Yes, elections are sometimes rigged. But they’re not rigged the hard way, by impersonating voters.
In some cases they’re rigged at the level of counting votes. Why recruit millions of voters as co-conspirators when a few key election workers (or voting machine programmers) are easier to find, probably more reliable, and far less vulnerable to detection?
In other cases they’re rigged by suppressing the other party’s turnout through fraud (for example, robocalls giving the wrong election date or mailings of fake absentee ballots with the wrong return address) or by law.
Which brings us to the danger of the “investigation” Trump is calling for: Its real purpose isn’t to uncover the truth, but rather to build support for “voter identification” laws.
Some, including me, have described these attempts to impose new and more onerous government identification schemes in the name of “fighting voter fraud” as a solution for a problem that doesn’t exist, but that’s not really accurate. It’s a solution to a problem. Not the problem of ineligible voters. The problem of eligible voters who don’t vote Republican.
Instead of this fake “investigation,” wouldn’t it be cheaper, and more honest, to just put a beige sign outside every polling place? As in: “You must be this pale to vote.”
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Thomas L. Knapp (Twitter: @thomaslknapp) is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.
The historia some have about an investigation is because they have been the benefactor of the vote fraud that they know was taking place.
Here is a You Tube vid that lists about 15 Main Streem Medea articles documenting the massive extent of vote fraud:
>”” Greg Hunter-Weekly News Wrap-Up 1.27.17
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fTNtyouzUI0 [29:10] (Only the first half is on the vote fraud)
The Government has no more important job that to insure our elections are fare and honest. Everything, and I mean EVERYTHING else is second to that.
Trump hired an ex-Election Commissioner to do a private investigation, and that guy knows what he’s doing. His report was that between 3 to 5 Million illegal (criminal) aliens voted in this past Presidential election. On top of that were many dead people voting, people being bussed to several locations to vote, And that’s not counting the fraud that is our electronic voting created expresly to fabricat a rigged vote and you can read all about that here: http://blackboxvoting.org/
For decades the American people have been voting to keep American taxpayer money inside America, and the fraudulent voting system has been telling us we voted to give money to both the israelis and the Palestinians. It’s time for all that to stop.
Trump thinks the Federal fiscal bank is full like his bank accounts which are growing daily, by the way because he threw ethics down the drain. This investigation is a total waste of taxpayer money – and frankly, is the responsibility of each state. Right now, the Justice Dept. are pulling their hair because they investigate crimes, and no one has any evidence that any crime was committed – i.e., fraudelent voting, especially by the millions. The man did not win the popular vote, and his orange face is turning red because he’s so angry. When the Donald gets angry, he’s a loses his composure, bigly.