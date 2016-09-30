If you could give a child a safe place to go after school would you? What about helping kids get better grades and go on to college. Or giving them time to explore new worlds and discover hidden talents?

You can help-we all can-by showing our support for after school programs in Key West. The Boys and Girls Club of the Keys will host this year’s nationwide recognition of the important role that after school programs play in our communities. Be part of a national celebration and attend the Lights on after School celebration will at Bayview Park on October 20th from 4 to 8 pm. There will be free food, drinks, games, bounce houses and a lot of fun for all. Call 296-2258 or email bgckeysdan@bellsouth.net for more information or questions.