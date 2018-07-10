Keys Underwater Music Festival Spotlights Coral Reef Protection

Jul 102018
 

Nichole Blackburn, left, and Vaughn Manthe, right, have fun in costumes Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Big Pine Key, Fla, About 400 divers and snorkelers got wet to listen to a local radio station’s four-hour broadcast piped beneath the sea for entertainment and to promote coral reef preservation. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

Mariah Reynolds blows an artist’s rendition of a conch shell Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary near Big Pine Key, Fla, About 400 divers and snorkelers got wet to listen to a local radio station’s four-hour broadcast piped beneath the sea for entertainment and to promote coral reef preservation. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Frazier Nivens/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)

A unique sub-sea concert had about 400 divers and snorkelers rocking this past weekend as they explored part of the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef.

The Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival took place Saturday at Looe (pronounced “Lou”) Key Reef, located about 6 miles south of Big Pine Key in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The quirky sea-focused songfest spotlighted coral reef protection and eco-conscious diving in the Keys’ colorful ocean environment.

The four-hour musical event was staged by local radio station US1 104.1 FM. Participants swam among Looe Key’s marine life and coral formations while listening to water-themed music broadcast by the station.

“Interspersed with the music, we have public service announcements — kind of diver etiquette, coral reef awareness messages, so people have less of an impact on the coral reef,” said festival co-founder Bill Becker.

The music was piped underwater through special Lubell Labs speakers suspended beneath boats above the reef. The oceanic playlist included melodies like the Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine” and the themes from “The Little Mermaid” and “Gilligan’s Island.”

According to Becker, even the fish seemed to sway to the music.

“I’ve seen a big school of yellowtail right below the boat here and they were gathered right around the speaker,” he said. “I imagine it’s something unique for them. They don’t normally hear music underwater — I hope they appreciate it.”

The primary purpose of the annual festival is to encourage preservation of the Keys’ rich coral reef ecosystem.

Some divers wore costumes, portraying everything from mermaids to marine iguanas, and pretended to play underwater musical instruments sculpted by Florida Keys artist August Powers.

“You know, this event is so special because it pays attention to the coral reefs and gives a lot of respect to it,” said diver Nichole Blackburn, who came from Redondo Beach, California, to participate in the festival. “It really celebrates our ocean and what we’re trying to do to preserve it.”

Facebook Comments

Contributed
The Blue Paper thanks its many contributors.
 July 10, 2018  Posted by at 3:22 pm Special Events, Water World  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this. See our Privacy Policy here: http://thebluepaper.com/privacy-policy/

Close