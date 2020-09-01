The Upper Keys League of Women Voters and the Upper Keys Business and Professional Women invite the community to join them on September 17th as they host the 2nd annual Constitution Day Celebration.

This year the event will feature Dr. Carolyn Jefferson-Jenkins, an educator, activist, advocate, author, and historian. Dr. Jefferson-Jenkins served as the 15th President of the League of Women Voters of the United States and President of the Colorado Springs Business and Professional Women. The topic of the presentation will be “An America as Good as its Promise.”

Also at the event, the winners of a student essay contest will be presented. The topic of the essay is “Women Power the Vote.” Local middle and high school students have been asked to tell us how we can honor the strong women who persisted in their fight to vote despite many obstacles and what is the best way to use this power.

The event will also include a presentation on the proposed constitutional amendment 3 – Open Primaries.

Representative Debbie Murcarsel Powell will be attending and will honor the life of Pascal Weisberger by presenting a flag to his father during the event.

The Constitution Day Celebration will take place via Zoom and will also be livestreamed on Facebook Live. There is no charge to attend but registration is required. You can CLICK HERE to register to attend via Zoom or RSVP at upperkeysbpw.org for a link to the September 17th (5:30 to 7:00 pm) event.

About the League of Women Voters and the Business and Professional Women

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization that works to secure democracy’s promise through voter education, issue advocacy and citizen outreach. The Business and Professional Women work to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information.