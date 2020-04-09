One Dead in Small Aircraft Crash in Marathon

Apr 09
 
One person died after a small, single-engine aircraft crashed into an unoccupied house on 76th Street in Marathon, oceanside, at approximately 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

The name, age and address of the deceased is pending notification of next-of-kin and release via the Florida Highway Patrol and the National Transportation Safety Board as they are the primary investigating agencies.

There were no other known victims as of 7 p.m. Thursday. How many people were aboard the aircraft is under investigation by the aforementioned state and federal officials.

A parachute was found near the residence where the crash occurred.

No one on the ground was injured.

The crash spurred a fire that was extinguished by firefighters.

 April 9, 2020

